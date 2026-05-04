Beyonce Leads Met Gala 2026 Buzz

Source: James Devaney / Getty

The Met Gala is back, and once again it’s the biggest night in fashion, celebrity culture, and high-end style. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala brings together A-list stars, top designers, and unforgettable red carpet moments that take over the internet every year.

Will Beyoncé Show Up?

Yes — and she’s not just showing up, she’s helping lead the night.

Beyoncé is officially confirmed as one of the co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. This marks a major return for Beyoncé, making her appearance one of the most talked-about parts of the event.

Fans are already expecting a major fashion moment from her, as she’s known for delivering some of the most iconic Met Gala looks in history.

Where to Watch the Met Gala 2026

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You won’t be able to watch inside the gala (it’s private and phone-free), but you can catch all the red carpet action live.

Vogue Livestream on YouTube, TikTok, and Vogue’s website

on YouTube, TikTok, and Vogue’s website Red Carpet Start Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET TV & Streaming Coverage: E!, Peacock, and Hulu Live

The red carpet is where all the fashion, interviews, and celebrity arrivals happen — and it’s the most-watched part of the night.

What to Expect at the Met Gala 2026

This year’s theme is “Costume Art,” with the dress code “Fashion Is Art.”

Expect:

Bold and artistic fashion statements

High-fashion designs inspired by art and culture

Dramatic silhouettes and creative styling

Viral celebrity red carpet moments

Every year, the Met Gala sets the tone for fashion trends, and 2026 is expected to be no different.

Final Thoughts

The Met Gala 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest fashion nights of the year. With Beyoncé co-chairing, a powerful theme, and global livestream coverage, the red carpet is guaranteed to deliver unforgettable moments.

All eyes will be on New York City when the fashion world’s biggest night begins