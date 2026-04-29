Hulu's 'Cult Of NatureBoy' Shows How A Social Media Guru Built A Real-Life Nightmare

Eligio Bishop, known as NatureBoy, built a 'Black Utopia' cult through social media, exploiting youth seeking purpose and community.

The cult evolved from an alternative lifestyle to a sex cult of violence, coercion and control, ending in Bishop's trial and life sentence.

The docuseries provides an unfiltered look at how modern cults leverage social media to gain followers and orchestrate their own reality.

Source: Disney / hulu

If you think the influencer-to-cult-leader pipeline is something out of a movie, Hulu’s latest docuseries is about to shake you to your core. The Cult of NatureBoy is streaming now, and it is one of those series you simply cannot look away from, no matter how uncomfortable it gets. Read more and check it out inside.

This is not fiction. Cult of NatureBoy is inspired by something that happened in real time — in front of millions of followers scrolling their feeds. Most people had absolutely no idea how dark it truly was behind the screen.

As Hulu describes it, the series traces the rise of Eligio Bishop — also known as NatureBoy — leader of Carbon Nation. Beginning in 2016, he used social media to attract young people to a self-described “Black Utopia.” What began as an alternative lifestyle in the tropics became a sex cult of violence, manipulation and coercion, ending with his 2024 trial and life sentence.

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As ABC 7 News reported, the four-part docuseries features director Benjamin Zand and investigator Chantelle Coleman as they break down exactly how Bishop operated and why so many people fell for it. Zand explained that, “[Bishop] was kind of preaching an answer to many of the problems that young Americans, specifically young Black Americans, are facing at that point, with a simple message of return to nature.”

It was messaging that resonated deeply with a generation actively searching for purpose, community and something real in a world that felt increasingly hollow.

And Bishop knew exactly how to package that message. Tall, good-looking and magnetic, Zand described him as “like the ultimate influencer.” But investigator Coleman made clear that the charm was nothing more than a calculated weapon.

“He has an ego the size of Earth,” Coleman said. “He’s someone that believes that he has an answer for everything and that all knowledge should come through him. He’s charismatic. He’s also manipulative. He’s also egotistical. He’s a master manipulator. He’s very divisive. He can be very cruel. Vile. Evil almost.”

What makes this story especially chilling is how visible it all was in plain sight. As Bishop gained more and more control, Zand also shared how far he was willing to go to increase awareness.

“He’s purposely trying to push people further and further and further to get more and more interest online,” Zand added. “To get more attention, donations. In many ways this was like a reality TV show. They were filming everything themselves. You were seeing so much action, so much drama. They were kind of orchestrating a lot of this madness.”

The four-part docuseries provides a rare and unfiltered look inside a modern cult operating in plain sight, told through the firsthand testimony of former members and victims. There were also insights shared from online investigators who tracked them in real time. Through the group’s own self-recorded footage, viewers watch Carbon Nation transform from a communal dream into a nightmare built on coercion and escalating violence.

Zand reflected on what the series ultimately represents, saying, “It felt like a really important example of how cults have evolved. Social media has made a new type of cult.”

The Cult of NatureBoy is streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Watch it, share it, and stay aware of who you trust online.

Check out the trailer below:

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Hulu's 'Cult Of NatureBoy' Shows How A Social Media Guru Built A Real-Life Nightmare was originally published on globalgrind.com