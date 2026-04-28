Young Thug Named In NY Times’ “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters” List

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

ATL’s own Young Thug has been honored by the New York Times as one of the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters.” This recognition cements his legacy as a trailblazer in the music industry.

Known for his surrealist style and genre-defying artistry, Young Thug has consistently pushed the envelope, influencing a generation of artists. His inclusion on this prestigious list highlights his contributions to the evolution of modern music and his knack for crafting unforgettable hooks and verses.

With this list, Young Thug is placed among the all-time greats. Other honorees include Jay-Z, Lionel Richie, Diane Warren, Babyface, and fellow ATLiens, Outkast.

Jon Caramanica of the NY Times wrote of Thugger’s songwriting:

During his titanic mixtape run in the early to mid-2010s, he became the genre’s signature eccentric, rapping in free-associative howls and chirps. If his music bends to any tradition at all, it’s to the great soul yelpers of the 1950s and ’60s — Little Richard is all over Thug’s music, as are the ecstatic breakdown segments of old James Brown numbers — or maybe the bluegrass yodelers of decades prior.

Fellow ATL hitmaker Mike WiLL Made-It also spoke of Thug’s eclectic style.

He doesn’t put himself in any type of box. He always evolves and always continues to grow and push himself. The uniqueness is his metaphors. The animation of the voice and vocal control. He’ll go from the deep-voice flow to the high-pitch flow. He comes with those melodies that make you want to sing along, but then he comes with those punchlines and metaphors that might have went over your head. He comes with different cadences, different flows. Staccato right here, melodic right here. He changes his flow every four bars; you don’t even realize that he’s rapping three 16s. It’s not just street rap music — it’s art, like, crazy culture clash and genre bend. I love working with him, because I know I can pull up a challenging beat, and he’s up for the challenge. If he respects you as an artist, he’ll get on whatever song you want.



Here are 14 notable songs that showcase Young Thug’s songwriting prowess: