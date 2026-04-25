Mumbai Billionaire: Rihanna Brings Fenty Beauty Pop-Up To India, Fans Go RiRi Crazy

Source: SUJIT JAISWAL / Getty

Rihanna returned to India for the first time since her 2024 performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar and gave her fans an exclusive Fenty Beauty experience.

The stunner pulled up in an all-black dress with a crocodile embossed appliqué down the front. She paired the look with a simple loose bun, open toe heels and, of course, diamonds. Nine years into her Fenty Beauty empire, Riri is still holding true to her goal of making women feel good about themselves.

“Women just want to be seen,” she told Vogue India. “It’s as simple as that. We just want to be seen, we want to be known. We want to be heard. We want our visions to mean something. We want our ideas to mean something. We want our voice to have this sense of importance. We love the energy that we bring.”

She continued,

“We love our contributions. But, there’s so much more that women can do. What women can contribute. I love when our ‘stupid ideas’, you know ‘stupid’, come into perspective and they mean something. And they teach people a lot of things about our contributions to the world. This is a human thing. And I’ve noticed this more as a mom. Boys, girls, women, men—life is so crazy. It’s hard. You need support. You need community, you know?

Ever the gracious host, Rihanna was seen taking pictures with fans, trying her hand at speaking Hindi and being her usual down-to-earth self. But ever the businesswoman, she was on hand to make sure that Fenty Beauty’s presence in India continues to grow. Rather than simply having her products pop up in Sephora stores, she made the brand’s appearance an entire affair.

The Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli Pop-Up will be open to the public until May 4 at the Phoenix Palladium. The store is decked out with vibrant colors and new products like the brand’s Shake ‘N Play Buildable Liquid Blushes in five different colors and the Diamond Bomb All-Over highlighter.

There will also be a list of India must-haves curated by the Bad Gal at the pop-up. Lucky them!

Rihanna fans seem to think their queen has something more than beauty products up her sleeve as she recently covered W Mag–alongside her adorable baby girl Rocki—and seemed to hint at being ready to get back into the booth. Sure, Jan!

We’re all just happy to have been given a glimpse of she and A$AP Rocky’s youngest child. Little miss fashion killa rocked her first magazine cover in head to toe Dior couture while her mom posed it up in looks from the designer as well.

This time; however, it’s not just the delusion of her diehard fans keeping the hope of new music alive. Rihanna posted a short video of a day in her life where she was seen recording in a studio. She did not confirm or deny whether the music was for a new project but we can always hold fast to our dreams.

Mumbai Billionaire: Rihanna Brings Fenty Beauty Pop-Up To India, Fans Go RiRi Crazy was originally published on bossip.com