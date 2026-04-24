Rush Hour 4 Still on Track Despite Pay Dispute Buzz

Talk of trouble surrounding Rush Hour 4 may be louder than the reality behind the scenes.

A new report suggesting the long-awaited sequel has hit a major roadblock over salary demands from stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker is being pushed back on by sources close to the project. Earlier Friday, Puck reported the film was in a “messy place,” claiming both actors had yet to sign on after rejecting initial offers of $8 million each — far below the roughly $20 million they earned for Rush Hour 3 in 2007.

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

The report fueled speculation that negotiations had stalled to the point of delaying production or even threatening the future of the film altogether. But according to a source with direct knowledge who spoke to TMZ, that characterization is overblown.

Negotiations between studios and top-billed talent are standard in Hollywood, and insiders say discussions with Chan and Tucker are ongoing. Confidence remains high that both stars will ultimately return to reprise their roles in the beloved buddy-cop franchise.

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Despite claims that the talks have already disrupted the production timeline, sources say that’s not the case. The film was always slated to begin shooting in late summer or early fall, and that schedule has not shifted.

Paramount Pictures is set to handle the release of the film on behalf of Warner Bros., signaling that development is still moving forward.

For now, fans eager to see Detectives Lee and Carter reunite may just need a little more patience — not panic.