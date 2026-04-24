Houston Moves Up to Grab Georgia Tech’s ‘Mauler’ Keylan Rutledge”

Keylan Rutledge stood in the tunnel of NRG Stadium, the roar of Houston vibrating in his chest. For a moment, the flashing lights blurred into the sterile white of a hospital room from years ago. He could still smell the antiseptic and hear the doctor’s grim prognosis about his foot. Back then, walking was the goal; the NFL was a fever dream.

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But as he adjusted his Texans helmet, the weight of the moment grounded him. He wasn’t just a survivor anymore; he was the No. 26 overall pick.

“Rutledge! You’re up!” a coach barked.

Keylan trotted onto the field, his 316-pound frame moving with a grace that defied his size. Across from him stood a veteran defensive tackle, a mountain of a man looking to welcome the rookie with a face full of turf.

The ball snapped. C.J. Stroud dropped back, and the defender lunged with a bull rush that would have collapsed a lesser man. Keylan didn’t budge. He sank his hips, his hands striking the defender’s chest like hammers. It was the “mauler” style that had defined his time at Georgia Tech—relentless and clinical. He drove his legs, anchoring the pocket until the ball spiraled deep into the hands of a wideout.

As the whistle blew, Keylan offered a hand to the veteran he’d just stonewalled. He looked down at the turf, then up at the Texas stars visible through the retractable roof. The journey from a hospital bed to the first round was long, but Keylan Rutledge was finally home.