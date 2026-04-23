From Fast Food To Fame: 15 Rappers With Food Industry Ties

Source: Before the fame, big money and success, some of your favorite rappers worked regular jobs to make ends meet. Some flipped burgers, dropped fries, or worked long shifts in kitchens before their music careers took off. Those early experiences helped shape their work ethic and drive. A few artists even stayed connected to the food industry after reaching fame by opening restaurants or investing in popular chains. Their journeys show that success often starts with humble beginnings. This list highlights 15 rappers who went from fast food jobs to building names in music and beyond. 1. Pharrell Williams — McDonald’s Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Pharrell worked at McDonald’s as a teenager and has said he got fired multiple times for not taking it seriously. He handled typical crew duties like taking orders and working the counter. He broke through in music in 2003 with The Neptunes and Frontin’. Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

2. Lil Yachty — McDonald’s Yachty worked at McDonald’s in Atlanta before his rap career took off. He has spoken about struggling financially while working there. He broke out in 2016 with One Night and Minnesota. Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

3. Lil Keed — McDonald’s / Subway Lil Keed worked at McDonald’s around age 16 and later at Subway. He handled basic fast food tasks while trying to make music. He gained recognition in 2018 with Nameless.

4. Ice Spice — Wendy’s Ice Spice worked at Wendy’s before going viral. She balanced the job while starting to record music. She broke out in 2022 with Munch (Feelin’ U). Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

5. Rico Nasty — Popeyes Rico Nasty worked as a cashier at Popeyes. She handled customers while pursuing music on the side. She broke through in 2018 with Smack a B***.

6. Dreezy — Subway / Pancake House Dreezy worked at Subway and later as a host at a pancake restaurant. She balanced those jobs while building her music career. She broke out in 2014 with Schizo. Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

7. B.o.B — Subway B.o.B worked as a sandwich artist at Subway before signing a deal. He handled food prep and customer orders. He reached mainstream success in 2010 with Nothin’ on You.

8. Comethazine — Pizza Shop Comethazine worked making pizzas in a mall after leaving another job. He focused on music while working shifts. He broke out in 2018 with Walk.

9. Nicki Minaj — Red Lobster Nicki Minaj worked as a waitress at Red Lobster. She has said she was fired after conflicts with customers. She broke into the mainstream in 2010 with Your Love and her debut album.

10. 2 Chainz — Waffle House 2 Chainz worked at Waffle House before focusing fully on music. He took orders and worked shifts while building his career. He broke out solo in 2012 with No Lie. Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

🍔 Bonus: From Fast Food To Food Moguls 11. Rick Ross — Wingstop Owner Rick Ross did not work fast food before fame but built a major presence in the industry after. He owns multiple Wingstop franchises and promotes them heavily. He broke out in 2006 with Hustlin’.

12. Drake — Dave’s Hot Chicken Investor Drake invested in Dave’s Hot Chicken as the brand expanded. His involvement helped boost its visibility nationwide. He broke out in music in 2009 with Best I Ever Had.

13. Nas — Sweet Chick Investor Nas became an investor in Sweet Chick, a restaurant chain that expanded beyond New York. He helped grow the brand after establishing his music legacy. He broke out in 1994 with Illmatic.