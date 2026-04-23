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Podcaster Jonathan Dupiton Arrested For Unemployment Fraud

Jonathan Dupiton has been arrested and sentenced to seven years in federal prison following a fraud conviction.

Published on April 23, 2026

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Jonathan Dupiton has been arrested and sentenced to seven years in federal prison following a fraud conviction.

The Atlanta-based podcaster, known for hosting “Rich and Unemployed,” was found guilty of using stolen identities to obtain millions of dollars in unemployment insurance benefits, according to officials.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg detailed the case, which dates back to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“During the pandemic, while citizens were struggling with job loss and trying to make ends meet, Dupiton stole unemployment benefits by submitting false applications using hundreds of stolen identities.”

Marlo Graham also spoke on the scheme, accusing Dupiton of leveraging stolen identities in a large-scale fraud operation.

“Jonathan Dupiton orchestrated a brazen scheme to steal millions in employment benefits using the stolen identities of innocent victims, all while already serving a sentence for fraud. At a time when Americans were facing unprecedented financial hardship, he chose to exploit a critical safety net for personal gain. The FBI remains committed to identifying and holding accountable those who abuse public assistance programs and undermine trust in systems designed to help those in need.”

In addition to his seven-year sentence, Dupiton will also serve three years of supervised released. The case serves as another example of federal authorities cracking down on pandemic-era fraud schemes.

Podcaster Jonathan Dupiton Arrested For Unemployment Fraud was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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