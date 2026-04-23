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Mike Tomlin Joins NBC’s Football Night in America After Steelers Exit

Mike Tomlin is leaving the sideline for the studio, joining NBC’s Football Night in America after nearly two decades with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Published on April 23, 2026

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For the first time in two decades, Mike Tomlin won’t be roaming an NFL sideline this fall. Instead, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach is heading to television, joining NBC’s Football Night in America as a studio analyst, sources confirmed.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Tomlin, 53, stepped down in January after 19 seasons leading Pittsburgh, ending one of the most consistent coaching runs in league history. He compiled a 193-114-2 regular-season record and went 8-12 in the playoffs, while never posting a losing season. His move to broadcasting mirrors that of his predecessor, Bill Cowher, who transitioned to television after leaving the Steelers in 2007 and never returned to coaching.

Hired at age 34, Tomlin quickly made history. By 36, he led Pittsburgh to victory in Super Bowl XLIII, becoming the youngest head coach at the time to win a Super Bowl—a mark later matched by Sean McVay in 2022. The Steelers returned to the Super Bowl the following season but fell to Green Bay Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers.

Despite sustained regular-season success, postseason results waned in later years. Tomlin’s last playoff win came in 2016 against the Kansas City Chiefs. His final game on the sideline was a 30-6 wild-card loss to the Houston Texans this past January.

Now, Tomlin brings his signature voice and perspective to the studio, beginning a new chapter away from the field.

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