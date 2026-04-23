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I Made My Own Signature Scent at Love & Make

I Made My Own Signature Scent at Love & Make

Published on April 23, 2026

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Miss Dior Rose N'Roses
Source: Dior / General

There are certain experiences you do just for fun… and then there are experiences that actually stay with you.

Babyyy, Love & Make in Rice Village did exactly that.

I recently stepped into Houston’s first perfume-making workshop at   Love & Make, and let me tell you — I didn’t just leave with a bottle of perfume, I left with a whole signature scent and a memory attached to it.

First off, this is not just “mix a few oils and go home.” They really walk you through the art of fragrance — from learning about top, middle and base notes to exploring the fragrance wheel and building a scent that feels like you.  

And if you know me, you know I love anything luxurious, feminine and creative.

The vibe? Warm, intimate and elevated. It felt part date night, part girls’ outing, part self-care moment.

I had the chance to blend notes I naturally gravitated toward and accidentally created what might be my new signature scent — Love & Make in Rice Village HTX… okay, maybe I’m naming it that myself.

What I loved most was how personal it felt. You’re not picking something off a department store shelf. You’re creating something no one else has.

And can we talk about how unique this is for Houston? We’re always looking for something beyond brunch and happy hour. This is the kind of experience you do with your girls, with your partner, or honestly by yourself for a little soft-life moment.

The perfume workshop includes creating your own 50mL Eau de Parfum, and yes — it’s BYOB, which makes the experience even more fun.  

For me, it was creativity, chemistry and luxury all in one.

So if you’ve been looking for a different kind of outing in the city, consider this your sign.

I went in curious… and walked out smelling expensive.

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