Why Diana & Janet Skipped the Michael Biopic

Janet Jackson opted out of the biopic to protect her personal legacy and peace.

Diana Ross legally blocked the use of her image and relationship with Michael in the film.

Despite the missing icons, the movie is still generating buzz and selling out theaters.

Source: Michael / General

What’s Good, Family!

It is your girl Keisha Nicole from 97.9 The Box, and we need to talk about the movie everyone is buzzing about this weekend. The brand new Michael Jackson biopic is officially out, and the theaters are packed. You already know Michael’s music transcends generations. If you go to the theater right now, you are going to see little kids, parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents all vibing to the King of Pop. Because let us be real, who does not love Michael Jackson?

But before you grab your popcorn and find your seat, we have to talk about the controversy surrounding this film. Specifically, we need to talk about the glaring absence of two queens who meant everything to Michael: his sister Janet Jackson and the legendary Diana Ross. Both of these icons are completely missing from the final cut of the movie, and they both have their own very specific reasons for staying far away from this project.

Janet Jackson Protects Her Peace

Let us start with Janet. We all know Michael and Janet shared an incredibly tight bond growing up. They navigated the intense spotlight of the music industry together. So, when fans heard Janet would not be featured in a movie about her own brother’s life, people immediately started asking questions.

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According to their sister LaToya Jackson—who openly admitted she wishes the entire family was included in the film—Janet opted out entirely. LaToya shared that Janet respectfully declined to be portrayed in the biopic.

Honestly, you have to respect it. Janet has always been fiercely protective of her own legacy and her personal peace. She has spent decades carefully curating how her story is told, especially after dealing with the heavy scrutiny the Jackson family faces daily. Participating in a biopic—where Hollywood writers and directors interpret your private family moments for entertainment—can be risky. Janet simply said, “No thank you,” and kept it moving. We love a boundary-setting queen.

Diana Ross Is Not Playing With Y’all

Now, if Janet’s exit was a respectful decline, Diana Ross’s exit was a straight-up legal lockdown.

If you do not know the history between Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, let me catch you up. Diana played a massive part in Michael’s life from the time he was a little boy. Their relationship was deep, complex, and sometimes a little troubled. Michael used to call her the love of his life. He famously described her as a mix of a mother, a sister, and a lover, but in a deeply personal, non-sexual way. They had an unbreakable bond, but it also sparked decades of wild rumors—including that old, completely false rumor that Diana’s son, Evan Ross, was actually Michael’s child.

With all that heavy history, the filmmakers originally planned to include Diana in the movie. They even cast the incredibly talented Kat Graham to play her. Kat filmed her scenes, the cast worked hard, and it looked like we were going to see that dynamic on screen.

Then, Miss Ross stepped in.

Kat Graham recently took to her IG story to drop the news. She told fans that due to “certain legal considerations,” the scenes she filmed as Diana Ross were completely scrapped from the final cut. She mentioned the team worked hard to preserve the story, but those moments are gone.

Let me translate that for you: Diana Ross ain’t playing none of that.

Diana Ross is a boss, and she will be quick to sue if you mess with her name or her image without her absolute approval. She did not want her complex, highly scrutinized relationship with Michael put on display for Hollywood to dramatize. She protected her image, brought in the legal team, and shut the whole thing down before the movie even hit the premiere.

The Final Verdict

Even with all this controversy, and even with these two massive icons missing from the storyline, I am hearing the movie is actually really good. The team behind the film clearly worked hard to celebrate Michael’s musical genius and honor his legacy as best they could with the pieces they were allowed to use.

If you plan on checking it out this weekend, you better go ahead and secure those tickets right now because they are selling out fast. Just remember while you are watching that a few very important chapters of Michael’s story are staying strictly off-screen.

Make sure you keep it locked right here on 97.9 The Box for all your entertainment updates, and join the conversation online. Let me know if you are going to see the movie and what you think about Diana and Janet sitting this one out!