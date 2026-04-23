Birthday Betrayal: Are You Obligated to Match Energy?

Genuine friends should celebrate each other's milestones, not just take from one another.

Lack of effort or acknowledgement on special occasions reveals where you stand in a friend's priorities.

Protecting your peace may mean letting go of relationships that consistently drain you emotionally.

Source: Group of young children covering their faces with gifts at a birthday party people,friendship,birthday,home,celebration,portrait,female,sitting,holding,male,childhood,child,cute,girls,house,modern,event,fun,background,food,lifestyle,table,race,kid,box,party,gift,young,color,together,person,covering,gifts,presents,boxes,natural,girl,ethnic,diversity,face,happy,human,boy,children,multi,friends,present,kids,snacks,faces / Getty

Birthdays are a major deal in our community. They serve as that one day a year where we gather to celebrate, uplift, and give our loved ones their flowers. We book the dinners, we buy the gifts, and we make sure our people feel truly special. But what happens when that energy is entirely one-sided?

That is exactly the spicy topic Keisha Nicole recently unpacked inside “The Breakroom” on 979 The Box. A listener named Alicia brought a dilemma to the timeline that had the phone lines ringing off the hook. She found herself questioning a friendship after a major birthday letdown, and her story resonated with anyone who has ever felt unappreciated by someone they considered a close friend.

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If you have ever gone all out for a friend only to receive crickets when your special day rolled around, pull up a chair. We are diving deep into the unspoken rules of reciprocity, friendship dynamics, and knowing when it is time to protect your peace.

The Setup: Going All Out for Your Squad

Let us set the scene. Back in December, Alicia’s friend celebrated a birthday. Alicia did what any supportive, loving friend would do—她 showed up and showed out. She bought her friend a brand new wallet, took her out to a nice dinner, and even threw down money to help cover the bottle service.

Alicia wanted to celebrate her friend properly. She invested her time, her energy, and her hard-earned money to ensure the birthday girl felt celebrated and valued. We all know how expensive and time-consuming coordinating a proper birthday celebration can be. Yet, we do it happily because we want to empower and uplift the people we care about. True friendship involves celebrating each other’s milestones.

Everything seemed fine until the calendar flipped. When April arrived, it was finally Alicia’s turn to celebrate her birthday.

The Letdown: Crickets in April

You would expect the friend to match that December energy, right? Even if she could not afford bottle service, a true friend would find a way to make the day special. Instead, Alicia got absolutely nothing. No dinner, no gift, not even a basic gesture to acknowledge the day.

Naturally, Alicia felt a certain way about this. She felt used. The imbalance in effort made her question the entire foundation of their relationship. She brought her situation to Keisha Nicole in The Breakroom, asking a very real question: “I kind of don’t even want this friendship anymore. Are you obligated to get something for someone if they got something for you?”

This scenario strikes a nerve because it goes far beyond just gifts and money. It touches on mutual respect, consideration, and the basic foundations of building a healthy community.

The Breakroom Weighs In: Is She a User?

When Keisha Nicole opened the phone lines, the listeners of 979 The Box did not hold back. The consensus was swift and unified.

One caller summed up the frustration perfectly: “If it’s your friend, I will box her up and put her in the trash. First of all, if we have a friendship, it shouldn’t be understood, it should be overstood. I think she’s a user.”

The caller made a brilliant point about the nature of genuine connection. You should not have to force or beg a real friend to care about your milestones. Even if finances are tight, there are countless ways to show love. A heartfelt card, a homemade dinner, or even just picking a single flower shows that you care. Doing absolutely nothing sends a loud, clear message about where you stand on their priority list.

Another listener chimed in to offer a slightly more nuanced perspective, bringing up the reality of financial struggles. “If the girl didn’t have no money around this time, then that’s fine. Do something later. But if she had money, then there is no question—she needs to leave her alone.”

The Unspoken Rules of Reciprocity

This brings us to the core of Alicia’s dilemma. What do you do when the give-and-take in a relationship becomes exclusively give-and-take?

Friendship is not about keeping a rigid scorecard. We do not do nice things for our friends simply to get a return on investment. However, a healthy relationship requires a balanced exchange of energy. “What I do for you, you should do for me as a refreshment,” one listener explained.

The issue here is not the price tag. Alicia did not demand bottle service in return. She simply wanted to feel the same level of care and consideration she freely gave. When one person consistently pours into a friendship while the other only takes, the well eventually runs dry.

Does Money Actually Matter?

Let us address the financial elephant in the room. Times are tough, and not everyone has disposable income to drop on lavish birthday dinners. We understand that. But as the listeners pointed out, being broke is not an excuse for being thoughtless.

If you cannot afford a gift, you use your words. You communicate. You say, “I want to celebrate you, but money is tight right now. Let me cook for you next week.” True friends will always understand financial boundaries. What they will not understand—and should not accept—is blatant disregard.

Knowing When to Let Go

Alicia’s situation serves as a powerful reminder to evaluate the people we keep in our inner circle. Empowering yourself means knowing your worth and refusing to settle for relationships that drain you.

If you find yourself constantly playing the role of the ultimate hype woman, the generous planner, and the supportive shoulder, take a step back. Observe how these friends behave when it is your turn in the spotlight. Do they celebrate you with that same fierce loyalty? Do they show up? If the answer is no, it might be time to take that caller’s advice and respectfully leave the connection behind.

Join the Conversation

We want to hear from you. Have you ever found yourself in Alicia’s shoes? Would you feel a certain way if your friend completely ignored your birthday after you went all out for theirs? Does a lack of a gift automatically make someone a user, or are we placing too much emphasis on material things?

Protect your peace, celebrate the friends who genuinely celebrate you, and never let anyone make you feel bad for expecting mutual respect. Tune into 979 The Box and join our community in The Breakroom as we continue to unpack the real, raw, and relatable situations we face every single day.