The King of Pop Returns “Michael” Movie Builds Major Buzz

Source: Michael / General

The King of Pop is heading back to the big screen. The highly anticipated biopic “Michael,” based on the life of Michael Jackson, is officially scheduled to hit theaters on April 24, 2026.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, the film has already created major buzz for its connection to Jackson’s real-life family and its promise to tell an in-depth story of his rise to fame.

What the Movie Covers

“Michael” will take audiences back to the beginning of Jackson’s journey, starting with his early years as a child star in the The Jackson 5. The film is expected to highlight his upbringing, including the strict guidance of his father, Joe Jackson, and the intense pressure that shaped his career.

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The story will follow his transition into a solo superstar, showcasing the creation of some of the most iconic music in history, including songs from the legendary “Thriller” era. The film mainly focuses on his life from the 1960s through the 1980s, when he became a global phenomenon.

What the Film Leaves Out

One topic already being discussed is how the movie handles the later years of Jackson’s life. Reports suggest the film will place more emphasis on his musical genius and legacy, rather than deeply exploring the controversies that surrounded him in his later years.

Why This Film Matters

“Michael” is shaping up to be more than just a biopic. With a catalog that includes timeless hits like “Billie Jean” and “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough,” the film aims to celebrate the artistry and cultural impact of one of the most influential entertainers of all time.

Will You Be Watching?

With its star power, family connection, and iconic music, “Michael” is expected to draw strong attention when it hits theaters. The question now is whether fans will show up to relive the story of a legend on the big screen.