Brooke Hogan Admits Regret Over Removing Herself From Fathers will

Source: Russell Turiak / Getty

The story surrounding Hulk Hogan’s estate has taken an emotional turn, as his daughter, Brooke Hogan, is now opening up about a decision she says she deeply regrets.

After Hogan’s passing in July 2025, it was revealed that Brooke was not included in his will, with his estate going to her brother, Nick Hogan. But unlike what many assumed, Brooke says she wasn’t cut out—she chose to remove herself years earlier.

A Decision Meant to Avoid Drama

At the time, Brooke believed stepping away from the will was the best move.

With family tensions already present, she wanted to avoid future conflict, legal battles, and outside influences surrounding her father’s finances and legacy. Removing herself felt like a way to protect her peace and stay out of potential chaos.

But now, that decision has come back in a way she didn’t expect.

The Regret Is Real

Brooke has made it clear—her regret isn’t about money.

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What she wishes she could change is losing her voice in what happens next. By removing herself from the will, she also removed any say in how her father’s name, image, and legacy are handled.

That reality has been the hardest part to accept.

She’s expressed that she still cares deeply about how Hulk Hogan is remembered, but now has no control or input in those decisions.

More Than an Inheritance

For Brooke, this situation goes beyond finances—it’s about connection.

Being left out of the will has created a permanent distance between her and a major part of her father’s legacy. What once felt like a smart, protective decision now feels like a missed opportunity to stay involved in something that means so much to her.

Living With the Choice

Now, Brooke is facing the consequences of a decision she made with good intentions.

She’s continuing to focus on her own life and growth, but has been honest about the emotional weight of it all. It’s a reminder that sometimes decisions made to avoid problems in the moment can lead to bigger regrets later.