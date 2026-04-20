Singer D4vd Charged With Murder in Death of Teen Girl Found in Car

Source: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

Alright, let’s get into this developing story…

Singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is now facing serious charges in connection with the death of a teenage girl. Authorities say the 21-year-old artist has been charged with first-degree murder following an investigation into the case of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

According to reports, the teen had been missing for months before her remains were discovered in September 2025 inside a vehicle registered to Burke. The car had reportedly been left in a Los Angeles neighborhood before being towed to an impound lot, where workers noticed a foul odor that led to the discovery.

Prosecutors have filed multiple charges in the case, including first-degree murder, along with additional allegations tied to the investigation. Officials say the circumstances surrounding the case are still unfolding, and further details—including the exact cause of death—have not been publicly released.

Burke’s legal team has denied the allegations and maintains his innocence as the case moves forward through the court system.