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Curren$y Been Living 4/20 Every Day- Not Just Today

If you know anything about Curren$y, then you already know — 4/20 ain’t just a date on the calendar… it’s a lifestyle.

Published on April 20, 2026

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Curren$y And Alex Wiley In Concert - Indianapolis, IN
Source: Joey Foley / Getty

If you know anything about Curren$y, then you already know — 4/20 ain’t just a date on the calendar… it’s a lifestyle.

The New Orleans legend, also known as “Spitta,” has built an entire brand around laid-back vibes, luxury living, and a serious love for cannabis. While most people wait all year to celebrate 4/20, Curren$y been on that wave since day one.

In multiple interviews over the years, Spitta has kept it real about his routine — wake up, get moving, and yeah… roll one up early. For him, smoking isn’t about being lazy… it’s about getting in the zone. He’s even said weed helps him think clearer and come up with ideas that turn into music, business moves, and money.

And if you listen to his catalog, you can hear it. Smooth beats, calm flows, and that signature Jet Life energy — it all feels like one long ride with the windows down and the smoke in the air.

Curren$y didn’t just stop at music either. He turned that lifestyle into a movement with Jet Life, building a loyal fanbase that rocks with the same chill, independent mindset. No gimmicks, no chasing trends — just consistency and staying true to who he is.

On a day like today, while everybody else is posting their smoke sessions, Curren$y is just doing what he always does. Because for him, every day is 4/20.

And honestly… that’s why he’s still one of the most respected to ever do it.

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