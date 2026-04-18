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Warriors Season Ends As Fans React To Steve Kerr's Possible Retirement

Draymond Green Ejected & Warriors Season Ends As Fans React To Steve Kerr's Possible Retirement

Despite Stephen Curry’s return from injury, the Golden State Warriors were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in what could be the end of the Steve Kerr era.

Published on April 18, 2026

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Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

After missing 27 games due to a knee injury, it turns out Steph Curry’s heroics couldn’t save the Golden State Warriors.

He was able to will them to a 126-121 play-in game win over the Los Angeles Clippers, but couldn’t do the same against the Phoenix Suns.

En route to the 111-96 loss, Draymond Green just had to end the 2025-26 season with a bang by purposely hitting Devin Booker in order to get fouled out of the game. He didn’t stop there, knowing he had another technical foul left to catch by antagonizing Booker while he took his free throws. It ended in Booker approaching Green on the sidelines and both getting ejected.

But in the midst of Green’s hot-headedness, he shared a moment with Steph Curry and Steve Kerr in what would be the end of their dynasty.

This was the final year of Kerr’s contract, and in that huddle, he was ominous about his future with the franchise, telling them, “I don’t know what’s gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death. Thank you.” 

Curry spoke about this after the game, when asked whether it could be the last game with Kerr as his coach.

“I was kinda fighting it to be honest,” he began. “For it to start with that conversation and that moment, it was definitely weird. We’re human beings, and we have to be able to acknowledge each other in that moment, but I don’t know if that’s a signal of anything.”

He continued, “I want Coach to be happy. I want him to be excited about the job. I want him to believe he’s the right guy for the job. I want him to have an opportunity to, again, enjoy what he does. So whatever that means for him, everybody’s plan is their own, and I’m not going to try to tell anybody what to do.”

“He knows how I feel about him. That shouldn’t even need to be said. But however it goes, you’re excited about, or not excited, you’re thankful for what we’ve been able to accomplish over this run. Thankful for an opportunity, hopefully, to put it together to do something again next year.”

Kerr broached the subject in his post game interview too, acknowledging that jobs have a “expiration date … It may still go on. It may not.” So he plans to take a few weeks to himself before speaking to Warriors brass about what the future holds.

See social media reaction to the Warriors’ season coming to an end below.

Draymond Green Ejected & Warriors Season Ends As Fans React To Steve Kerr's Possible Retirement was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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