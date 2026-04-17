15 Songs That Instantly Take You Back to High School
15 Songs That Instantly Take You Back to High School
If you were in high school between 2016 and 2020, you lived through one of the most diverse eras in music.
This was the SoundCloud wave, the melodic rap takeover, the rise of viral hits, and the beginning of Musicial.ly Or TikTok shaping what we listened to.
These were the songs playing at parties, in group chats, on aux cords, and during those late night drives.
Here are 15 songs that will instantly take you back to high school.
1. Bad and Boujee – Migos
“Raindrop, drop top…”
This was unavoidable. If you were outside in 2017, this was the anthem.
2. XO Tour Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert
Emotional but still lit. This defined the SoundCloud era.
3. Bodak Yellow – Cardi B
This was the moment Cardi took over. Everybody knew every word.
4. HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
When this dropped, it felt like an event. Instant classic energy.
5. Mask Off – Future
That flute alone takes you back. This was everywhere.
6. Look Alive – Drake
The dance. The beat. The Drake co-sign. This ran 2018.
7. SICKO MODE – Travis Scott
Multiple beat switches and still every section went crazy.
8. Mo Bamba – Sheck Wes
Pure chaos. If this came on at a party, it was over.
9. Lucid Dreams – Juice WRLD
One of the biggest emotional records of that era.
10. God’s Plan – Drake
Feel good, everywhere, all the time. Drake really didn’t miss.
11. Old Town Road – Lil Nas X
A viral moment that turned into a record-breaking hit.
12. Suge – DaBaby
This song introduced DaBaby to the world in a big way.
13. Ransom – Lil Tecca
Summer 2019 in one song. You heard this everywhere.
14. Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Whether you liked it or not, this was in rotation heavy.
15. The Box – Roddy Ricch
“Eee err…” yeah, you already heard it in your head.
Music hits different when it is tied to real moments. High school memories, friendships, first loves, parties, and late night drives all have soundtracks, and for 2016 to 2020, this was the soundtrack
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15 Songs That Instantly Take You Back to High School was originally published on hot1009.com