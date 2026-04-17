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15 Songs That Instantly Take You Back to High School

If you were in high school between 2016 and 2020, you lived through one of the most diverse eras in music.

This was the SoundCloud wave, the melodic rap takeover, the rise of viral hits, and the beginning of Musicial.ly Or TikTok shaping what we listened to.

These were the songs playing at parties, in group chats, on aux cords, and during those late night drives.

Here are 15 songs that will instantly take you back to high school.