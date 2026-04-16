Ex-NBA Guard Damon Jones Set to Plead Guilty in Gambling Case

Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones is expected to become the first person to plead guilty in a sweeping federal gambling case that has ensnared more than 30 individuals, including alleged mob figures and basketball insiders. A change-of-plea hearing is set for April 28 in Brooklyn federal court.

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Jones, 49, had previously pleaded not guilty to charges tied to two separate schemes: rigged high-stakes poker games and the sale of nonpublic NBA injury information to sports bettors. He faces counts of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy and remains free on bail. His attorney said Jones is not cooperating with prosecutors.

Authorities allege Jones provided inside information about stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In one instance, he allegedly tipped a bettor that James would miss a 2023 game, urging a large wager before the news became public. James was later ruled out, and the Lakers lost. In another case, a bettor paid Jones $2,500 for incorrect information about Davis’ playing time, resulting in a losing $100,000 bet.

Prosecutors also say Jones participated in rigged poker games designed to cheat unsuspecting players using marked equipment and surveillance tools. He was allegedly paid to help lure participants and follow instructions from co-conspirators.

A former teammate of James in Cleveland, Jones played 11 NBA seasons and later worked as a shooting consultant and assistant coach, including during the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship run.