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Imani Dorsey Rewrites The Playbook For Black Girls In Soccer

Athletes as Advocates: Imani Dorsey Rewrites The Playbook For Black Girls In Soccer

She may have retired from the field, but Dorsey continues to break barriers for the next generation of soccer stars.

Published on April 15, 2026

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Imani Dorsey made her mark on the soccer field. Now, she’s ensuring that the next generation has every chance to do the same. Through the Black Women’s Player Collective, Dorsey is using her platform to champion access and representation in her sport. By offering education, mentorship, and community programming, BWPC creates opportunities for Black girls to thrive in soccer and beyond.

Chicago Stars v Utah Royals
Source: Daniel Bartel / Getty

Black Women’s Player Collective

Launched in 2020, the Black Women’s Player Collective was founded by Dorsey and fellow athletes of the National Women’s Soccer League. Focused on youth soccer and education, BWPC partners with communities to organize free soccer clinics, tournaments, and field trips to professional matches—giving the girls a chance to experience the sport up close.

It’s about elevating the youth and creating spaces that celebrate and empower Black girls. BWPC also spearheaded the installation of 12 mini-pitches in communities across the country—building safe places to play from Harlem to San Diego.

Beyond her success on the field, Dorsey is recognized for her legacy as an advocate. She won the United States Soccer Federation’s One Nation Social Impact Award in 2021 and the Athlete Ally Action Award in 2022—for her commitment to advancing equity and opportunity for underrepresented communities.

On The Pitch

From college to the professional league, Dorsey built a career defined by excellence. A standout Blue Devil with Duke University’s women’s soccer team, the four-year letter winner was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year and United Soccer Coaches All-American. She was also a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy before graduating in 2018, ranked among the top scorers in program history.

As the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft, she was selected by Sky Blue FC, going on to claim the title of 2018 NWSL Rookie of the Year (a first for a Blue Devil). Dorsey played eight seasons in the National Women’s Soccer League before announcing her retirement in October 2025.

Now in a new chapter, Dorsey returned to her alma mater—where she graduated with a BA in Environmental Science and Policy—as the Duke Athletics Climate and Sustainability Coordinator. In this role, the athlete-advocate supports the design and implementation of climate and sustainability strategies across the program.

No matter what she’s working on, Dorsey continues to push the game forward, building a legacy that will resonate for years to come.

Athletes as Advocates: Imani Dorsey Rewrites The Playbook For Black Girls In Soccer was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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