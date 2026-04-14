World Oldest Gorilla Celebrates 69th Birthday

Source: Bas Vermolen / Getty

A very special birthday is being celebrated today, and it’s not just any celebration—it belongs to one of the oldest gorillas ever recorded. Fatou, a beloved resident of Berlin Zoo, is celebrating her 69th birthday, continuing to inspire people around the world.

Fatou, a western lowland gorilla, has become a global symbol of longevity, resilience, and care. Born in 1957, she has lived through decades of change, becoming a favorite among zoo visitors and animal lovers alike. Staff at the Berlin Zoo celebrated her big day with special treats tailored just for her, including soft fruits and vegetables that match her diet and age.

As gorillas in the wild typically live between 35 to 40 years, reaching 69 years old is nothing short of remarkable. Her caretakers credit her long life to expert veterinary care, a healthy diet, and a calm, stress-free environment.

Moments like this highlight the importance of wildlife conservation and the role zoos play in protecting endangered species. Western lowland gorillas remain critically endangered due to habitat loss and poaching, making Fatou’s story even more meaningful.

Today, as the world celebrates this incredible milestone, Fatou reminds us all of the beauty of life, the importance of care, and the powerful connection we share with animals across the globe.