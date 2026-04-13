Houston Rockets Set for Playoff Showdowns with Lakers

Source: Steve King / Steve King

Playoff basketball is officially back in H-Town, and the Houston Rockets are stepping into the spotlight with a high-profile matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The series is set to tip off on Saturday, April 18, with Game 1 taking place in Los Angeles. The matchup marks a major moment for a young Rockets team looking to prove itself on the big stage.

After years of rebuilding, Houston has earned its place in the postseason, showing growth, toughness, and improved chemistry throughout the season. Now, they face one of the most experienced teams in the league — a Lakers squad known for stepping up when the pressure is highest.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This series will be a true test. The Rockets bring energy, speed, and a rising young core, while the Lakers counter with veteran leadership and playoff experience. Every possession will matter, and the intensity will be at another level.

For Houston, this is more than just a playoff appearance — it’s a statement. The team is looking to show they are no longer rebuilding, but ready to compete. For the Lakers, it’s about continuing their legacy and making another deep postseason run.

Fans across Houston are already feeling the excitement. The playoff atmosphere is back, and the city is ready to rally behind its team.

One thing is certain: this series has all the ingredients — young talent vs. experience, hunger vs. history, and a chance for the Rockets to make a statement.

Now the question is: can Houston rise to the moment?

Stay locked in, H-Town. The playoffs are here.