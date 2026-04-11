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J. Cole Goes Scoreless In 1st Game In Chinese Basketball League

J. Cole Goes Scoreless In 1st Nanjing Monkey Kings Game In Chinese Basketball League

Cole got a chance to suit up and hit the hardwood for Saturday's game against the Guangzhou Loong Lions.

Published on April 11, 2026

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2019 NBA All-Star Game
Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

Fresh off dropping his chart-topping album, The Fall-Off, J. Cole headed overseas.

Not for a world tour, but for yet another shot at becoming a professional basketball player for the Nanjing Monkey Kings in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), the former home of NBA players like Antonio Blakeney, Tacko Fall, and Willie Cauley-Stein.

Cole finally got a chance to suit up and hit the hardwood for Saturday’s game against the Guangzhou Loong Lions.

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Cole only saw eight minutes of playing time, going 0-4 from the field. Despite not scoring, a reel of his shots did show him dishing decent passes and setting a pick, which set his teammate up for a three-pointer. His stat line showed he grabbed one rebound and notched one assist. 

Earlier this year, after squashing his awkward lawsuit beef with Cam’ron, he told the Talk With Flee host that he knows Father Time is catching up, but he still wants to professionally hoop when he can.

“I’m looking at the clock like, boy, I’m getting older. This might be my last shot,” he told Cam. “I’m going to keep my word to them and show up and play a couple of games, although I know I’m not in the best of shape because the album. I’m going to go out there and have fun with it.”

He describes it as “trying to scratch a last itch” and says that teams in foreign leagues acknowledge that he’s “not ass” plus there’s the added incentive of his star power giving their league’s some shine.

The Monkey Kings’ general manager, Zhen Wang, explained as much in a clip that showed him greeting Cole at the airport.

“Since he’s the minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, we’re hoping that through his position, he can maybe help more of our domestic players get opportunities to train and play in the U.S.,” Wang said.

This makes Cole’s third stint in a basketball league, starting in 2021, when he suited up for three games for the Patriots BBC in Rwanda for the Basketball Africa League (BAL). Then, the following year, he joined the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Cole “committed to playing a few games” for the Monkey Kings, so he’s got a couple more chances to improve his stats before hanging up his sneakers — his own Dreamer Indie 5000s, of course —for good.

See social media’s reaction to Cole’s CBA debut below.

J. Cole Goes Scoreless In 1st Nanjing Monkey Kings Game In Chinese Basketball League was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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