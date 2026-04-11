Update: Dwight Howard Reportedly Receives Protective Order Against Estranged Wife Amy Luciani

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Dwight Howard’s estranged wife, Amy Luciani, has been ordered to keep her distance from the former NBA star and two of his children, after a judge approved a protective order on April 7, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. But the former Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star is fighting back, claiming the allegations are unfounded.

Here are the details of Dwight Howard’s protective order.

Amy Luciani, whose legal name is Amber Howard, is barred from approaching Howard’s Georgia home and his children’s private school. She is also prohibited from contacting them by phone or social media. The order follows claims in a petition Howard filed earlier in the week, accusing her of stalking and making threats against him.

According to the court document obtained by Us Weekly, Howard, 40, alleged that Luciani, 35, showed up at his residence on April 5, her first visit in six weeks, and “threatened to punch” him in the throat. He further claimed she “threatened to kill whoever was in the car” with him and had “devised a plan” aimed at causing him to lose custody of his daughter.

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In paperwork submitted April 6, the former Los Angeles Lakers player also accused Luciani of damaging his reputation. He said she “defamed” his character in March by posting on social media that he was addicted to cocaine and in desperate need of “help.” Notably, shortly after the reality TV star came forward with her allegations, Howard filed for divorce, stating that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Howard claims the accusations have cost him financially, saying he has “lost money and deals” as a result. He also stated that both he and his children are now “afraid to be around her.”

In his filing, Howard described what he called a “pattern of behavior,” indicating that Luciani had “threatened” him with “a knife, gun or other deadly weapon” and had “killed or injured pets or threatened to do so.” He further alleged she exhibits “excessive jealousy,” “control,” and obsessive tendencies.

He also claimed Luciani has a “history of substance abuse” and becomes physically aggressive toward him when she is “drunk or high.”

When requesting the protective order, Howard noted that a firearm in his home is “readily accessible” to her, adding that he fears she could attempt to use deadly force, especially given their recent separation.

A judge approved Dwight Howard’s protective order the next day, granting him exclusive use of the home they once shared, as well as temporary possession of a 2015 Mercedes. Luciani has been ordered to stay away from him and his children pending a hearing scheduled for April 13.

Meanwhile, newly surfaced body camera footage obtained by TMZ captures Luciani speaking with responding officers about ongoing issues in the relationship. She called the police, accusing Howard of locking her out of their home following an argument. It’s unclear when the incident occurred.

“My husband, whenever he gets upset, he locks me out the gate. Last night he lost custody of his daughter,” she said in the footage, adding that he was “taking out” his anger about the situation on her.

Luciani also told officers that she has become financially dependent on Howard, alleging that he discouraged her from continuing in her role on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where she had appeared for four years. She claims he uses that financial reliance as leverage in their relationship.

“He took over my car note, he took over everything… I was thinking the whole time that the benefit is like I have a husband who wants to be a provider.”

At one point, one officer asked whether she had any savings set aside. She responded quietly:

“I don’t yet.”

According to Luciani, she was caught off guard when Howard allegedly sent an email canceling a TV show deal they had in the works that was allegedly expected to yield a massive payout: a million dollars each.

However, sources close to Howard dispute her version of events. They claim that if the opportunity had been worthwhile, it would have been pursued, and note that she appeared only intermittently on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta between 2023 and 2024, before producers chose not to continue working with her.

Those sources also deny that Howard is attempting to control her financially, stating that any unresolved matters will ultimately be handled in court if the two cannot reach an agreement.

During the police interaction, Howard reportedly told officers he believes Luciani is collaborating with one of his children’s mothers in an effort to target him over “money” issues, though the footage does not clarify who he was referring to. He also described her behavior as having gone “berserk,” accusing her of trying to “destroy” his reputation.

This is a mess. What do you think of this latest drama with Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani?

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Update: Dwight Howard Reportedly Receives Protective Order Against Estranged Wife Amy Luciani was originally published on bossip.com