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Ochella: Olandria Carthen Teams Up With Barbie For Coachella

Ochella: Olandria Carthen Channels Her Inner Barbie To Invite Us To The Desert

Olandria Carthen is a real-life Barbie, and now she's bringing her Black Girl Magic to Coachella with the Barbie brand.

Published on April 7, 2026

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That Olandria reign just won’t let up. Our favorite Bama Barbie Olandria Carthen is headed to the desert for Ochella. “It’s about to be a Barbie takeover! See you in the desert 😉💗,” she captioned the clip. Olandria will be at Coachella, this year, with Barbie and we couldn’t think of anyone more perfect for the role.

Olandria poses in a pink Barbie pool float wearing a vintage black and white chevron swimsuit and Chanel glasses, with her hair pulled into a flirty ponytail.

The activation is being described as a “Barbie Dream House” or “Barbielandria.”

Olandria continues to rise. In addition to becoming the muse for high fashion designers and celebrity styling duo The The Reismans, Olandria appeared as the “Rookie” is Sports Illustrated’s recent swimsuit issue.

The reality TV star’s work ethic is unmatched, which she attributes to her mother who she says hard hard so her and her siblings never went without.

“I always admired her work ethic as we were growing up. Imagine three kids, a single parent, one paycheck … We never went without … Even with me with the college thing, having to figure out how I’m gonna get my education … I had to get creative. I started sending out letters, working for my old landlord, and cleaning out houses for extra cash to be able to pay towards my books and things like that. Seeing how my mom got creative when it came to stretching that dollar, it made me get creative when I found myself in those tough moments,” Carthen said in an interview with AFROTECH™.

Does this mean we’ll be getting an Olandria Barbie? We’ll just have to wait and see!

Ochella: Olandria Carthen Channels Her Inner Barbie To Invite Us To The Desert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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