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Kanye West’s Comeback Era?

Kanye West’s Comeback Era? Sold-Out Shows, Big Moments, and Bigger Questions

Published on April 7, 2026

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Kanye West on Kimmel
Source: ABC / abc

It’s hard to ignore what’s happening with Kanye West right now. Selling out SoFi Stadium for two nights in Los Angeles is no small feat, and from everything we’ve seen, the shows delivered. What stood out most to me was the balance — Kanye tapped back into the old Ye that we all connected with, performing classic records that shaped an era, but he also brought a new level of confidence and presence we haven’t seen in a minute. And bringing out Lauryn Hill? That alone stamped the moment. She’s timeless, and seeing her share the stage added a layer of authenticity and legacy to the entire performance. Then night two, bringing out Travis Scott and even seeing North West hit the stage — it felt like a full-circle moment watching the next generation step into that spotlight.

At the same time, Kanye’s comeback isn’t without complications. While he’s packing out arenas and his new album Bullying is reportedly sitting at No. 1 in the country, there’s still real backlash tied to his past comments. That reality hit hard with the announcement that he’s no longer allowed to enter the UK, forcing him to pull out of headlining Wireless Festival, which ultimately got canceled after sponsors backed out. That’s the push and pull of Kanye right now — massive success on one side, major resistance on the other.

But if there’s one thing we know about Kanye, it’s that he doesn’t stay down for long. Personally, I think he finds a way through this. When you have that level of influence, creativity, and cultural impact, every barrier becomes something to push through. The question isn’t whether Kanye can still draw a crowd — he’s already proven that. The real question is whether he can fully rebuild on a global stage. And if history tells us anything… I wouldn’t bet against him. Bennett Knows

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