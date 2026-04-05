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Brandy’s Memoir Confession Sparks Outrage

Brandy’s Memoir Confession Sparks Outrage—Fans Slam ‘Nasty Work’ Over Wanya Morris Allegations

In her new book 'Phases,' Brandy alleges the Boyz II Men star began a private relationship with her as a teenager, contradicting his long-standing claims that they only dated after she turned 18.

Published on April 5, 2026

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There has always been a bit of mystery surrounding the relationship between Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men and Brandy

Morris has claimed for years that while the two were friends, he never dated Ray J’s big sister until she was of age. Well, in her new memoir, Phases, Brandy looks to clear all of that up. According to Brandy, the two began dating when Morris was 22, and she was just 16. 

TMZ reports that in her new book, the singer admits that the two began dating around 1995, just a year after they met. Brandy added that she admired Wanya, who was kind of a musical mentor, but that he “weaponized” her admiration. 

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Was A little Girl With A Big Dream!’ Brandy Earns Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star — Issa Rae, Babyface & Kehlani Honor Her Lasting Impact

She added that in private, Wanya would admit and call himself her boyfriend even though they’d never gone public. Brandy said that because Morris began claiming her, albeit in private, that she was “under the impression that we were madly in love—or at least what I believed love to be at sixteen,” TMZ reports.

Brandy doesn’t hold back in her new memoir even noting that she felt used when the two began having sex. She says he was “getting what he wanted from someone too young to recognize she was being used.”  She added that Morris’ sexual interest in her seemed to stem from her being “conquerable.”

She noted that she wanted to wait until marriage to have sex, but explained that she changed her mind because she “believed that having sex with him would cement our bond.” Brandy believes that she tricked herself into thinking sex was her choice, but learned later that she never really had a choice. 

The plan was always that they would reveal their relationship once they turned 18 , but the singer said that she caught him cheating on her with an assistant, and that Morris would later confess to several infidelities. Brandy says she knew at that moment she’d been played.

TMZ reports that Wanya has always denied claims that the two dated before Brandy was 18. In a 2021 Instagram Live post he claimed that the two developed feelings for one another after she was of legal age. At the time, he said “There’s no lie going on here. You can ask Brandy and she will tell you the same story.”

Of course, social media has a lot to say about the relationship. See the reactions below.

RELATED CONTENT: An Angel In Disguise She Was —Why Brandy Is One Of The Most Underrated Icons Of Her Generation

Brandy’s Memoir Confession Sparks Outrage—Fans Slam ‘Nasty Work’ Over Wanya Morris Allegations was originally published on madamenoire.com

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