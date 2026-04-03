Source: Cindy Ord / Getty 10 Must-See Roles from Sterling K. Brown You Need to Know April 5 marks the birthday of one of the most powerful and versatile actors of this generation: Sterling K. Brown. Known for his emotional depth, commanding presence, and ability to bring complex Black characters to life, Brown has built a career that blends prestige television, blockbuster films, and deeply personal storytelling. Here are 10 standout TV and movie roles that showcase why he’s one of the best in the game.

1. This Is Us (Randall Pearson) This Is Us

This is the role that made Sterling K. Brown a household name. As Randall Pearson, he delivered raw, emotional performances that tackled identity, anxiety, fatherhood, and race in America.

Impact: Emmy-winning performance and cultural cornerstone.

2. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Christopher Darden) The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Brown’s portrayal of prosecutor Christopher Darden was layered and humanizing, showing the internal conflict of a Black man navigating a highly racialized trial.

Impact: Won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

3. Black Panther (N’Jobu) Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Black Panther

Though his screen time was limited, Brown’s role as N’Jobu laid the emotional foundation for the film’s central conflict.

Impact: Helped ground one of Marvel’s most culturally significant films.

4. Waves (Ronald Williams) Waves

A deeply emotional performance as a strict but loving father navigating tragedy and redemption.

Impact: Showed his range in indie cinema and family drama.

5. Hotel Artemis (Sherman / Waikiki) Hotel Artemis

A more action-driven role where Brown steps into a hardened criminal character.

Impact: Proved he can lead in genre films beyond drama.

6. Army Wives (Roland Burton) Army Wives

One of his earlier major TV roles, playing a military psychiatrist.

Impact: Helped establish him as a strong television presence early on.

7. Supernatural (Gordon Walker) Supernatural

Brown played a morally complex vampire hunter, showing intensity and edge.

Impact: A fan-favorite recurring role in a cult classic series.

8. Frozen II (Lieutenant Destin Mattias – Voice) Frozen II

Brown brought authority and warmth to this animated Disney sequel.

Impact: Expanded his reach into family and animated audiences.

9. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Reggie) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

A short but impactful role as a no-nonsense manager in the entertainment world.

Impact: Showed his ability to command scenes even in limited time.

10. Paradise (Lead Role) Paradise

One of his more recent leading roles, continuing his streak of choosing complex, character-driven stories.

Impact: Reinforces his status as a leading man in modern television.