Source: Justin Ford / Getty

UPDATE: APRIL 5 10:00 AM

LeBron James has received a ton of backlash for admitting how much he hates playing in Memphis. But when the media asked him about social media’s reaction, he just doubled down.

“Did I say I don’t like Black people?” James said. “I said Milwaukee, as well. I’m 41 years old, there’s two cities I don’t like playing in right now. That’s Milwaukee, and that’s Memphis. What is your problem with that? I don’t like going home either, sh-t and I’m from there.”

He continued, “People need to figure out other ways to put their energy on other things that’s important. Like seriously, I’m not talking about the city like the people in Memphis. I don’t like staying at the Hyatt Central. What’s wrong with that? Nothing. What are we talking about? People need to chill out.”

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LeBron James is in his 23rd year in the NBA and is using his seniority in the league to be brutally honest.

And like most senior citizens, he’s taken up golf and talking crap while hitting the links. He proved he’s keeping up with current events, well, basketball-related news at least, when speaking up about the Memphis Grizzlies’ possible relocation.

He’s ecstatic because he can’t stand the city, even when just in town for a day to play away games.

“Staying at the f-cking Hyatt at 41 years old, you think I wanna do that sh-t?” He jokes. “I’m not even the first guy to even talk about it in the NBA. We’re all like, ‘You guys have to move.’”

King James thinks moving to Nashville is a great choice, given how many other sports are thriving in the capital city.

“Go over to Nashville, you got Vanderbilt over there. You got the f-cking NASCAR you got a stadium, don’t they got a hockey team too?” he questions as a fellow golfer confirms the Predators also play there.

Lots of drama has surrounded where James will play next year, widely considered his last, and he confirms that the Grizzlies have no chance of signing him in free agency.

“Their only chance was in 2003 if they’d won the lottery, and I might have pulled an Eli Manning and not shown up,” he says.

He is referring to the 2004 NFL draft when Eli Manning was reluctantly drafted by the San Diego Chargers. But behind the scenes, his father, legendary Archie Manning, said he wouldn’t show up, so he was quietly traded to the New York Giants hours later.

James’ admission comes after calls to move the team were stirred up with the news of an expansion to Seattle and Las Vegas.

Social media is pretty upset that James spoke so lowly of Memphis and is letting him know how they feel. See the reactions below.