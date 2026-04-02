What's New & Black On Netflix: April 2026

Source: Courtesy / Universal Pictures

April is shaping up to be a solid month for Black storytelling on Netflix. If your watchlist has been feeling a little dry, consider this your official refresh. From timeless classics that still hit decades later to new releases bringing fresh energy, check out what’s new and Black on Netflix this month inside.

The platform delivers a lineup that reflects just how expansive Black film and television have become. Whether you are in the mood for drama, comedy, action, or something a little more psychological, there is something here that speaks to every kind of viewer.

What stands out most about this month is the balance. You have legacy performances from icons who helped shape the industry alongside newer projects that continue to push boundaries. It is a reminder that Black storytelling is not one-dimensional. It is layered, evolving, and rooted in both history and innovation. According to Essence’s roundup, April’s releases highlight just how influential Black creatives remain across genres, with crime epics to experimental thrillers.

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There is also a strong sense of nostalgia woven throughout the lineup. Films like The Wiz and Money Talks remind us of the eras that defined Black pop culture. While projects like Him and Funny AF with Kevin Hart show where things are headed. Add in powerhouse performances from names like Denzel Washington, Idris Elba, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and it is clear that April is not playing around.

More than anything, this month’s lineup celebrates Black excellence while also making space for emerging voices and new narratives. It is the kind of programming that invites you to revisit old favorites while discovering something unexpected along the way. So whether you are planning a solo binge night or a weekend watch session with friends, here is what you should have on your radar.

What’s Black On Netflix This April

American Gangster (April 1)

Denzel Washington delivers a gripping performance as Frank Lucas in this classic crime drama set in 1970s New York.

Money Talks (April 1)

A fast-paced comedy led by Chris Tucker that still brings the laughs.

The Wiz (April 1)

A soulful reimagining of a classic tale starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (April 5)

Kevin Hart joins an ensemble cast in this adventurous, comedic hit.

Beast (April 7)

Idris Elba leads a tense survival story set against the backdrop of the wild.

Him (April 19)

A dark sports thriller produced by Jordan Peele and starring Marlon Wayans.

Funny AF with Kevin Hart (April 20)

A comedy competition spotlighting rising talent, hosted by Kevin Hart.

Man On Fire (April 30)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in this action-packed reimagined series.

April is giving nostalgia and newness all at once. Which film are you most excited for? Comment below.

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What's New & Black On Netflix: April 2026 was originally published on globalgrind.com