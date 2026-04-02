World Autism Awareness Day: Emily B Bravely Shares ‘Sacred’ Story About Daughter Journey’s Autism—’There Has Been LOVE’

In honor of World Autism Awareness Day, Emily Bustamante—aka Emily B—has revealed that her daughter, Journey, whom she welcomed with Fabolous, is autistic.

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

The stylist and designer announced her daughter’s diagnosis in a vulnerable post on Thursday, April 2, posting sweet family flicks from what seems to be a recent photo shoot. Emily shares three children—Jonas, Johan, and Journey—with rapper Fabolous. She is also mom to Taina Williams from a previous relationship.

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star welcomed Journey in October 2020. In her recent Instagram post, she wrote a lengthy caption about her youngest daughter’s diagnosis, explaining that she’s now ready to navigate this part of her family’s life publicly.

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“For a long time, I kept this part of my life private… publicly,” Emily B began in her caption. “Not because I was ashamed. Not because I didn’t love her loudly. But because some Journeys feel sacred.”

She then revealed that Journey is autistic, also sharing more info about what that means for the 5-year-old.

“My daughter Journey is autistic. She is nonverbal. She has sensory processing challenges. She was born with PHACE syndrome.. a very rare congenital condition. She experiences the world differently. She’s changed me in ways I still can’t fully put into word,” she continued.

The former reality star went on to write, “There have been moments of fear. Moments of learning. Moments where I had to become stronger than I ever imagined. But more than anything… there has been LOVE 💙.”

She went on to cite World Autism Awareness Day as her reason to “share this openly,” adding, “Because visibility matters and so does she.”

Bustamante went on to tag a new Instagram page for an organization she’s launching named after her daughter, titled A Special Journey. She says the page will “share more about her journey and autism awareness.”

World Autism Awareness Day: Emily B Bravely Shares ‘Sacred’ Story About Daughter Journey’s Autism—’There Has Been LOVE’ was originally published on bossip.com