Brett Wilhelm 10 Final Four Fun Facts You Didn’t Know Every March and April, college basketball reaches its peak with the NCAA Men’s Final Four. And with Indianapolis hosting the action this weekend, the spotlight is once again on one of the biggest stages in sports. But beyond the buzzer beaters and championship moments, here are 10 fun facts about the Final Four you might not know.

2. The First Final Four Was in 1939 Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The very first NCAA tournament took place in 1939, with just eight teams competing. It’s grown into one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

3. It’s Not Actually Always Four Teams The term “Final Four” refers to the last four teams remaining, but technically the NCAA tournament includes 68 teams total before it gets there.

4. UCLA Bruins men’s basketball Own the Record UCLA holds the record for the most championships in NCAA history, largely thanks to their dominant run in the 1960s and 70s.

5. A Perfect Season Is Extremely Rare Very few teams have gone undefeated and won the championship. It’s one of the hardest feats in all of sports.

Final Four games are typically held in massive venues like Lucas Oil Stadium to accommodate tens of thousands of fans.

7. It’s More Than Just Basketball The Final Four weekend includes concerts, fan experiences, community events, and activations across the host city, turning it into a full cultural moment.

8. Cinderella Stories Are a Huge Part of the Magic Lower seeded teams often make unexpected runs, becoming fan favorites and rewriting history along the way.

9. The Championship Game Draws Massive Viewership Millions of people tune in every year, making it one of the most watched sporting events in the United States.