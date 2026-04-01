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Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Scare During Broadway Show

Megan Thee Stallion is on the mend after a frightening moment forced her to halt a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical mid-show, with doctors pointing to exhaustion and dehydration as the cause.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a scare Tuesday night after she was hospitalized following a medical incident during her Broadway performance.

The Houston superstar was forced to stop mid-show while appearing in Moulin Rouge! The Musical after experiencing difficulty breathing. According to her team, she was later diagnosed with extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction, and low metabolic levels.

Megan Thee Stallion x Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Source: Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade / Megan thee stallion

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Despite the alarming situation, her rep says Megan is expected to recover and is doing okay. She’s also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support from fans.

The incident comes just days after Megan made her Broadway debut at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where she took on the role of Harold Zidler. Her casting has been a major draw for the production, bringing new attention and energy to the long-running show.

The moment serves as a reminder of the intense demands placed on performers, especially those balancing music, acting, and high-profile appearances. Megan has maintained a nonstop schedule in recent months, and this health scare highlights the physical toll that level of hustle can bring.

For now, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the H-Town star is on the mend — and likely to be back doing what she does best once she’s fully recovered.

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