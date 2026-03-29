Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

Paras Griffin / Chilli

Chilli quickly hopped onto social media to apologize after the internet dragged her for allegedly being MAGA.

The TLC member wasted no time saying she was sorry after MeidasTouch exclusively provided receipts that she donated to Donald Trump and other MAGA republicans.

According to FEC reports shared by the website, the singer, born Rozonda Thomas, allegedly donated over $1,000 to Republican-linked fundraisers and Trump’s 2024 reelection efforts, including $340 to the Trump National Committee JFC.

Chilli Claims She Accidentally Shared The Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory

She also claimed that she accidentally shared a conspiracy theory on Instagram that claimed former First Lady Michelle Obama was transgender, pointing out she has deep respect for our forever first lady and that she voted for her husband, Barack Obama, twice.

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“Let me say this first: I have the utmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or to any woman, I would never do that. I have no clue that this repost had happened until I started getting phone calls and text messages from everybody and I immediately went to my page to see what was going on,” she said in the video.

“Mind you, I’m not very computer savvy so I’m looking for this repost button, and I see that all of these buttons are very, very close to each other, and clearly I was scrolling and my thumb hit the repost button. Again, I had no clue that something like this happened until I got all the calls.”

Chilli did take down the video after it was brought to her attention, adding, “That is not my character. I have supported the Obamas. I gave to the campaign, both runs, voted twice for him, and supported the organization that Michelle had in the schools for exercise for the kids. I would never do anything that’s harmful or hateful to anybody. I’m not wired like that.”

The singer also discussed her MAGA donations, saying in the video that she thought she was giving money to organizations that benefited military veterans, while adding that she “did not read the fine print.”

She still didn’t explain how she confused Republican-backed WinRed and Trump National Committee JFC with veteran organizations.

Chilli Claims She Is Not Part of The MAGA Movement

In the caption for the post, she denounced being MAGA, and says she does not support any of the administration’s policies, writing:

“I want to be clear: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people. I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print. I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans. Two things I care deeply about as my dad is a veteran and everyone knows I love children. I have learned a valuable lesson and ask for grace as I navigate this.”

The MAGA shenanigans all come after TLC announced it would be joining Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue on the “It’s Iconic” Tour this summer.

We shall see if this impacts ticket sales. Social media is still hard to believe this was all a “mistake.”

You can see more reactions below.