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Nick Cannon Props Up Trump, Compres Democrats To KKK

Professional Procreator Says Democrats Are Extension Of KKK

Nick Cannon hosted Amber Rose on his Big Drive show and referred to the Democratic Party as an arm of the Ku Klux Klan.

Published on March 28, 2026

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Nick Cannon shared a political position recently that might cause a stir with some, and might even seem on brand to others. In a recent episode of one of Nick Cannon’s many shows, the popular host and actor framed the Democratic Party as an arm of the Ku Klux Klan, along with other choice comments.

As pointed out by TMZ, Cannon hosted MAGA-friendly figure Amber Rose on his Nick Cannon’s Big Drive program, and the pair eventually bumped into a conversation regarding politics.

Variety added in their reporting the exact moment where Cannon threw shots at the Democratic Party, and where his disdain stemmed from.

From Variety:

People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves. I mean, both of you and I have some conservative views. You’re just a little bit more outspoken than I am. And honestly, I don’t subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names.

There is some validity to Cannon’s position

In that same conversation with Rose, Cannon declared that he likes President Donald Trump, despite the former businessman’s polling numbers and unpopular positions even among his own base.

Photo: Getty

Professional Procreator Says Democrats Are Extension Of KKK was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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