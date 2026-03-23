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A-List Energy: 50 Cent Building Ultimate Party Destination

From hip-hop mogul to nightlife boss, 50 Cent is leveling up with a $100 million venue set to take over Times Square.

Published on March 23, 2026

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50 Cent is making a major power move in the heart of New York City, turning Times Square into his latest business playground with a massive $100 million deal that blends nightlife, entertainment, and celebrity culture into one high-energy destination.

50 Cent at 97.9's Dub Car Show
Source: Michael Hurd / Radio One Houston

The rap mogul has teamed up with Planet Hollywood CEO Robert Earl to launch PH Live, a next-generation venue set to take over Planet Hollywood’s flagship location in NYC. The concept goes far beyond a typical club or restaurant — it’s being built as an immersive entertainment hub where fans can experience everything from surprise concerts and movie premieres to exclusive private events and star-studded parties, all under one roof.

Designed to be a magnet for A-listers, PH Live will feature cutting-edge LED technology capable of transforming the entire space depending on the event. Whether it’s a live sports watch party, album release celebration, or a full-scale production-style birthday bash, the venue aims to deliver a Vegas-level experience right in Times Square.

Food will also play a big role in the experience, with a menu inspired by 50 Cent’s personal favorites, including sweet chili shrimp, steak paired with mac and cheese, and a signature burger topped with his own secret sauce. The venue will also highlight memorabilia from his film and television career, giving fans a deeper connection to his brand.

This project builds on 50 Cent’s growing partnership with Planet Hollywood, following his Las Vegas residency and Candy Shop lounge. And if all goes as planned, PH Live could soon expand into other cities, marking the start of a nationwide entertainment empire.

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