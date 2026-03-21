Houston Rodeo Enforces Strict Dress Code Due To Bootylicious Attire , Social Media Has Thoughts

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Apparently, there were too many cheeks on display at the Houston Rodeo, and now there is a strict dress code being enforced.

FOX26 shared details of the new guidelines that now require attendees to wear shirts and appropriate footwear at all times.

The new policy guidelines also state that clothing featuring obscene language or graphics, excessively torn items, visible undergarments, and rodeo drip that officials say shows “excessive portions” of skin is deemed unacceptable in the family environment.

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Also prohibited are clothing or visible tattoos associated with criminal street gangs, along with any attire that covers the face, unless for religious, cultural, or medical reasons.

Speaking the on the new dress code, organizers say its implementation is meant to cement conduct expectations for the event, adding, “This is a family-friendly event, and we expect guests to act accordingly.”

Officials also said in a statement that every ticket holder agrees to the code upon entry.

The new dress code comes on the heels of social media reporting on some of the fits that were spotted at the Houston Rodeo.

Photos of Houston Rodeo Attendees Wearing As Little As Possible Hit Social Media

In one photo making the rounds on social media, a Black woman is photographed waiting in line, wearing Daisy Duke shorts that expose her butt cheeks, knee-high boots, a jacket, and a cowboy hat.

It’s these reactions that are leading many to believe that the Houston Rodeo dress code is disguised as discriminatory, given that Black and Brown attendees seemingly are getting all the attention.

While some of the attire is outrageous, we definitely can see how this is a slippery slope and could lead to Black and Brown attendees, especially Black women, being harassed for no reason except for being naturally curvy and their clothing being form-fitting.

You can see more reactions below.