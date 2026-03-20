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Ebro Goes Off On DJ Akademiks, Calls Him An Alcoholic

Ebro Goes Off On DJ Akademiks, Labels Him An “Alcoholic Degenerate”

Clearly the former Hot 97 host has entered his unfiltered era.

Published on March 20, 2026

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Ebro is not holding back when it comes to DJ Akademiks. The longtime media personality recently went off in a heated rant, taking direct aim at Ak in a way that has the timeline buzzing.

As per Complex, the comments came during The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, the new platform Ebro, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg launched after their exit from Hot 97. During a conversation with Rosenberg, Ebro didn’t sugarcoat anything, calling Akademiks an “alcoholic degenerate loser” and adding, “it’s sad that you’re seen as… somebody who can’t go out.” He used the moment to question both Ak’s credibility and the way he carries himself within Hip-Hop media.

The comments come as the divide between traditional media voices and newer internet personalities continues to widen. Ebro, who has long positioned himself as someone rooted in the culture, used the moment to challenge what he sees as a lack of accountability in today’s content-driven landscape.

His criticism wasn’t just personal — it was cultural. Ebro suggested that Akademiks represents a shift where controversy, viral moments and constant commentary often outweigh substance and real-world connection. In his eyes, that balance has tilted too far.

Akademiks, on the other hand, has built his entire platform on being unfiltered. Whether it’s breaking news, reacting to Rap beefs or giving his take on industry politics, he has become one of the most influential voices in the digital era. That visibility has also made him a frequent target for artists and media figures who feel his approach crosses the line.

This latest jab from Ebro feels like another chapter in that ongoing clash — old guard versus new school, structure versus chaos. And while the words may be harsh, they reflect a bigger conversation about who really controls the narrative in Hip-Hop today. You can see Ak react to Ebro below.

Ebro Goes Off On DJ Akademiks, Labels Him An “Alcoholic Degenerate” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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