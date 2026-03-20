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Trump Backers Split Over Rising Gas Prices

“Worth It” — Until It’s Not: Trump Cult Split Over Rising Gas Prices

A reporting trip to central Pennsylvania finds voters divided as fuel costs spike following U.S. strikes on Iran.

Published on March 20, 2026

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Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

A reporting trip to central Pennsylvania revealed an honest and at times hilarious response among former supporters of President Donald Trump as gas prices climbed alongside escalating tensions with Iran.

During a visit to Millersburg, NBC News senior politics reporter Jonathan Allen spoke with a range of voters confronting higher fuel costs—now averaging around $3.80 per gallon nationally, according to AAA, up significantly from just under $3 only a month earlier. The spike comes in the wake of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. 

For some Trump supporters, the rising cost at the pump is an acceptable tradeoff. Mike Purcell, a local resident, expressed firm backing for the military action, calling it a “great decision.” While acknowledging the financial strain, he said he was willing to absorb higher gas prices if it meant addressing a larger threat.

Others echoed that perspective, framing the conflict in terms of long-term national security. Jim Matter suggested that preventing Iran from developing nuclear capabilities outweighs short-term economic discomfort. In his view, the stakes are existential, and he credited Trump with making the right call despite the immediate consequences, Mediate reports. 

Kim Schaffner shared a similar outlook, saying she is prepared to pay more for gas if it contributes to keeping the country safe. She also voiced optimism that prices will eventually stabilize, suggesting that the current spike may be temporary.

Still, not every conversation reflected patience or support. Allen encountered at least one voter whose frustration boiled over. Amanda Robbins, who said she had voted for Trump three times, delivered a blunt and emotional rebuke when asked what she would say to the former president. 

“If you could say something to President Trump and he was going to hear you right now, what would it be?” Allen asked resident Amanda Robbins.

“You are a worthless pile of s**t,” she said.

“And you voted for him how many times?” Allen asked.

“Three times. That was my bad. Apparently, I’m an idiot!” Robbins declared.

Robbins’ response has gone viral for its bluntness and also, its truth as many people couldn’t believe that after all of the atrocities committed by the Trump administration that high gas prices was where she drew the line. 

“Worth It” — Until It’s Not: Trump Cult Split Over Rising Gas Prices was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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