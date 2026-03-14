MACRO Pre-Oscars Party Red Carpet Fashion Gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: MACRO Pre-Oscars Party Looks We Loved From Olandria Carthen, Chlöe Bailey, Tia Mowry, & More
- Attendees wore chic, trendy outfits rather than formal gowns, mixing fabrics and styles.
- Olandria Carthen's sleek black bodysuit with dramatic sash detail was a standout look.
- Chlöe Bailey stunned in a bold red gown with thigh-high slit and Danielle Brooks looked effortlessly stylish in denim and satin.
The MACRO pre-Oscars party once again proved why it’s quickly becoming one of the most anticipated events leading into Hollywood’s biggest night.
Held on March 12, the annual celebration brought together some of the most exciting actors, actresses, and creatives of color for a night that was equal parts glamorous and cultural. Hosted by MACRO, the soirée honors the time, talent, and impact of artists of color who continue to shape the entertainment industry.
And as expected, the fashion gave exactly what it needed to give. Because one thing that we love to do, especially when we are around our people, is “put it on.”
Stars like Danielle Brooks, Chlöe Bailey, Tia Mowry, Kyla Pratt, Olandria Carthen, Yaya DaCosta, and more stepped onto the carpet looking effortlessly stylish while keeping things a little more relaxed ahead of the full glitz and glamour of the Oscars red carpet.
Instead of heavy gowns and dramatic trains, the vibe leaned chic, playful, and trendy.
We saw high-top sneakers paired with blazer dresses, striking red cocktail gowns with daring slits, and cool denim moments styled with silky halter tops. There were glamorous dusters, sleek tailored suits, and plenty of statement accessories that pulled each look together.
Some Of The Best Dressed MACRO Pre-Oscars Party Moments From Olandria Carthen, Chlöe Bailey, And Danielle Brooks
We are still gagging over a look from Love Island USA star Olandria Carthen.
At this point we already know she can make just about anything look good. But at this year’s MACRO event, she proved it again, stepping out in a sultry black bodysuit paired with a dramatic sash detail that hugged her curves in all the right places. The look was sleek and bold, boldly showing off her figure.
For the it girls only vibes, Olandria.
She finished the look with luminous side-parted curls and her signature glam makeup, giving full red carpet energy.
Chlöe Bailey also had her moment as the undeniable lady in red.
The singer stunned in a striking one-shoulder crimson gown featuring a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. The dress hugged her frame beautifully, while a draped-sleeve detail added a little drama. She completed the look with feather-trimmed red sandals and gold hoop earrings, giving the monochromatic moment even more fabulousness.
Meanwhile Danielle Brooks delivered a fit that was chic yet not overworked.
The actress hit the carpet wearing cuffed distressed denim paired with a silky chocolate-brown satin halter top that showed off her waist and curves. The mix of denim and satin showed how well contrasting fabrics can work together. She finished the look with an elegant updo, pointed-toe heels, and a metallic clutch.
Overall, the fashion at the MACRO pre-Oscars party reminded us that cocktail style often comes without rules. We’re not sure what the dress code on the invitations said, but the red carpet suggested it was less about a coordinated theme and more about showing up as yourself. And judging by these looks, everyone understood the assignment.
Gallery: Top Celebrity Looks From The MACRO Pre-Oscars Party 2026
Yaya DaCosta
Yaya DaCosta stepped onto the carpet in a bold golden blazer dress that delivered instant main-character energy. She styled the tailored piece with statement gold bangles, oversized earrings, and a woven gold handbag. But the real twist came from mustard-and-black high-top sneakers that gave the glam look a cool streetwear edge.
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry kept things sleek in a rich chocolate monochrome look featuring a fitted dress layered under a structured leather blazer. The tailored silhouette gave the outfit a polished feel while still staying understated. She wore her hair pulled back into a smooth bun and finished the look with delicate strappy heels.
Wunmi Mosaku
HB cover star Wunmi Mosaku made a statement in a flowing patterned caftan covered in abstract swirls of black, white, and hints of color. The oversized silhouette created beautiful movement and brought a dramatic fashion moment to the carpet.
Bevy Smith
Bevy Smith stepped onto the carpet in a fitted leopard print dress that hugged her curves. She paired the bold look with black tights, leopard heels, and a gold clutch that popped against the print. Soft waves and glossy glam makeup completed the stylish ensemble.
Kyla Pratt
Kyla Pratt glowed in a mustard pleated maxi dress with a plunging neckline and a flowing tiered skirt. The airy fabric moved beautifully and gave the look an effortless elegance. She styled the dress with long braids that cascaded past her shoulders and delicate gold jewelry.
All the goddess vibes, Kyla.
Erika Alexander
Erika Alexander arrived in a sleek navy satin ensemble that delivered quiet luxury on the carpet. The silky blouse draped effortlessly over wide-leg bottoms, creating a polished monochrome moment. It’s giving “Maxine Shaw, Attorney-at-law.” IYKYK. She completed the look with long braids styled into buns and hoop earrings.
Amber Riley
Amber Riley stepped onto the carpet in a bold all-black look that mixed tailoring with sultry details. She layered a structured blazer over a sheer lace bra and flowing skirt that gave the outfit dramatic movement. Voluminous curls and chunky loafers finished the confident fashion moment.
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu delivered a signature avant-garde moment wearing a layered fit topped with an oversized cream hat. The look included dramatic textures, wide-leg pants, and statement jewelry that brought the outfit to life. Platform heels and bold accessories made the look truly “Badu.”
Red Carpet Rundown: MACRO Pre-Oscars Party Looks We Loved From Olandria Carthen, Chlöe Bailey, Tia Mowry, & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com