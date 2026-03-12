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Trump Endorses Jake Paul, Social Media Focused On His Sweat Stains

Trump Gives Jake Paul His "Total Endorsement" But Social Media Just Roasts His Sweat Stains

Jake Paul joined Donald Trump at a Kentucky rally where the president publicly endorsed the boxer for a potential future political run.

Published on March 12, 2026

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President Trump Visits A Packaging Facility In Kentucky
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

While the likes of Joe Rogan are seeing the light and distancing themselves from Donald Trump, Jake Paul is doubling down.

The president was holding a rally in Kentucky — even though he’s already been elected— and while there, he was joined onstage by Paul.

It wasn’t a campaign rally, but it sure seemed like Trump was campaigning for Paul to run for something, and Trump made it very clear he’s got his back politically.

 “I just want to say I predict, I’m going to make a prediction, that you will be in the not too distant future, running for political office, okay. And you have my complete and total endorsement, okay?’’

Then, out came Paul, attempting to endure the Kentucky heat (it was around 77 degrees), in a three-piece tan suit with massive pit stains and delivering a speech.

“What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage,” Paul said. “You know, we never backed down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you. And I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way.”

“You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag,” he added, while pointing out some of the young kids in the crowd and calling them the “future of America.”

Trump continues the glazing, calling the boxer “a great guy. He’s a courageous guy. And a talented guy.”

The rally was held at Verst Logistics in Hebron, Kentucky, just hours from Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and symbolizes the president’s fight to revitalize America’s network of factories. 

Paul’s been a longtime fan of Trump, appearing at his second inauguration. His affiliation recently got him in trouble when he piggybacked on his hate for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” Paul wrote. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

He’d later backtrack, saying the Puerto Rican superstar isn’t a fake citizen but “Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country.”

See how social media feels about his impromptu rally and perspiration below.

Trump Gives Jake Paul His "Total Endorsement" But Social Media Just Roasts His Sweat Stains was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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