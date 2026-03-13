White South Africans Returning Home Despite Trump's Violence Claims

Listen Live
White South Africans Return Home Despite Trump & Musk Claims

President Donald Trump and former "First Buddy" Elon Musk peddled an unfounded rumor that white South Africans were targeted in the nation.

Published on March 12, 2026

SAFRICA-ECONOMY-AVIATION

South Africans living outside of their home country are returning, citing affordability and quality of life concerns. This comes as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk previously shared an unfounded rumor that white South Africans were targeted by Black natives of the African nation.

In a report from Reuters, it was unveiled that several South African expats are looking to return home. The outlet spoke to one man who left South Africa in 2003 after claiming he was held up at gunpoint, but discovered that life in California was worse.

“People are being shot in broad daylight. American citizens are being shot and killed,” said ‌Andrew Veicht, 52. “I don’t want to live in a place like this.”

The man is just one of several South Africans entering their names in a portal for a pathway to return. Previously, President Trump and Musk both shared debunked theories that the majority-Black government of South Africa is unfairly targeting its white citizens, including instances of alleged violence.

Government officials say that the claims are overblown and that many of the white citizens left after the end of white minority rule in 1994. In fairness, there have been increased levels of poverty and crime since the end of white minority rule, and the most notable period of unrest took place in 2021.

However, the issues in the nation were widespread and not aimed at one demographic. Thus far, officials say that around 1,000 white nationals have returned to Africa from around the globe, including the United States.

Because of the unfounded violence claims, Trump enacted a white South African refugee program, with around 3,500 of them taking the offer to enter the United States.

The outlet highlighted in its reporting that Stats SA data shows 35% of Black citizens in South Africa are unemployed in comparison to 8% white unemployed citizens.

Even the so-called “farm murders” that Trump and Musk claimed killed more whites than Blacks were also disproven, with Black citizens making up the higher percentage of victims. Curiously, neither Trump nor Musk has not yet made any plea in favor of them.

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

