Lien That Way! IRS Claims Quavo Owes Nearly $3 Million in Back Taxes

Quavo Accused Of Owing Nearly $3M In Back Taxes

Uncle Sam says rapper Quavo owes millions for unpaid taxes. The IRS reportedly put a lien for not paying from 2021 - 2023.

Published on March 7, 2026

The Atlanta rap star Quavo, born Quavois Marshall, is reportedly facing a hefty tax debt.

Quavo attends 21 Savage's 8th Annual Birthday Party: Showtime At The Apollo
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

According to legal filings obtained by TMZ, Uncle Sam allegedly slapped him with a federal tax lien totaling nearly $3 million. According to documents filed back in January, the government claims the former Migos frontman failed to pay taxes across three separate years, and now they want their money.

The breakdown is not small change either.

The IRS says Quavo owes $915,660 for 2021, $887,486 for 2022, and a whopping $1,109,497.79 for 2023. That adds up to $2,912,644.33 in alleged unpaid taxes.

So far, Quavo hasn’t publicly addressed the reported debt, and his team hasn’t issued a statement about the situation.

Interestingly enough, he is not the only former Migos member who has had to square up with the IRS recently. Offset also dealt with his own seven-figure tax issue not too long ago. In December 2025, federal officials reportedly released a lien tied to the rapper after claiming he owed $1,575,266.73 for the 2022 tax year. Offset ultimately paid off the debt and cleared things up with the government.

Outside of the tax drama, Quavo has still been staying active musically while navigating life after the devastating loss of his Migos brother Takeoff, who was shot and killed in 2022.

Since Takeoff’s passing, Migos hasn’t released any new music, and both Quavo and Offset have been focusing more on their solo careers instead of group projects.

Quavo, in particular, has continued popping up on collaborations and keeping his name in the mix. His latest appearance comes alongside rising rapper Yeat and producer BYNX on the track “New Trip.”

And fans are clearly here for it. “New Trip” is already creeping toward 9 million streams, proving fans are still checking for Huncho every time he drops something new.

For now, it remains to be seen how this tax situation plays out. But one thing is certain: when the IRS says you owe millions, that is a call most people cannot afford to ignore. Even if you are rap royalty.


