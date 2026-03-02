Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Dept Of Education Unveils Charlie Kirk Banner

GTFOHWTBS: Charlie Kirk’s Photo Placed Next To Booker T. Washington Outside Dept. Of Education Despite Him Calling College A ‘Scam’

Published on March 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlie Kirk Banner Added To Outside Of Department Of Education Building
Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Donald Trump’s America continues to try to convince us that slain right-wing instigator, Charlie Kirk, was some sort of hero worthy of our praise, adulation, and public recognition. He was not that, but alas…

According to Yahoo! News, the Department of Education has unveiled a cartoonishly ridiculous banner of Kirk outside of the federal building next to truly educated heroes like Booker T. Washington and Catharine Beecher, who actually founded schools. These banners are part of a campaign about “American Heroes of Education” like Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Anne Sullivan, and Ben Franklin, yet somehow, Charlie, who never finished college, gets to be memorialized next to these titans. Not only did Kirk not finish school, in 2022, he wrote a book called, wait for it…The College Scam: How America’s Universities Are Bankrupting and Brainwashing Away the Future of America’s Youth.

Is the education in the room with us now?

The men and women on the wall next to Kirk stood for the exact opposite of his anti-intellectual agenda. Booker T. Washington was born enslaved and went on to create Tuskegee University, working tirelessly to expand education opportunities for Black folks who were recently enslaved. Catharine Beecher was a staunch advocate for women’s education. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr…well, the credentials are in the name.

When the internet caught wind of this noxious new aesthetic at the DOE, the commentary ranged from annoyed to pure comedic gold.

One commenter quipped: “Won’t be surprised if the DOJ hangs a banner of Epstein.”

Another reacted: “A flaming arrow and a bow will take care of that.”

Truthfully, we’re surprised that DOE didn’t unveil this banner with a Wrestlemania-style performance of Erika Kirk zip-lining from the roof in a shiny spandex leotard with fireworks and smoke machines. Seems very on-brand these days.

GTFOHWTBS: Charlie Kirk’s Photo Placed Next To Booker T. Washington Outside Dept. Of Education Despite Him Calling College A ‘Scam’ was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

Hip-Hop Wired
Bobby Dee Presents Kings Of The West

DJ Quik’s Son Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In 2022 Shooting

Hip-Hop Wired
House Democrats Hold Capitol Hill Hearing On Ending Violent Immigration Enforcement By Federal Agents

Ilhan Omar Fries Nancy Mace Online, Internet Joins In

Hip-Hop Wired
57th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Deon Cole Reveals Barbz Backlash After Nicki Minaj NAACP Image Award Joke

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

NAACP Image Awards: Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan Receive Standing Ovation After BAFTAs N-Word Incident, MBJ Says 'I Love Being Black'

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Megan Thee Stallion Hopes Wedding Bells Are In Her Future

11 Items
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Rep. Al Green Held Up “Black People Aren’t Apes” Sign, Ejected From State Of The Union

News  |  Weso

OkayPlayer’s ‘The Almanac Of Rap’ Podcast Returns For A New Season

3 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Megan Thee Stallion, Olandria Carthen And Coco Jones Turn Heads At Roberto Cavalli

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close