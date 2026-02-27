Feds Intend To Introduce Lyrics As Evidence In Yella Beezy Murder Case

Source: Collin County PD / Collin County PD

Federal prosecutors are preparing to present evidence that could significantly impact Yella Beezy’s ongoing capital murder case.

New developments have emerged in the Dallas rapper’s legal battle, as the feds allege he played a significant role in the 2020 death of fellow Dallas artist Mo3. The two rappers reportedly had a long-standing beef, which prosecutors suggest may have been connected to the fatal incident.

Mo3 was shot and killed in broad daylight in November 2020 while driving on a Dallas highway, according to authorities. Police said an unidentified gunman opened fire on his vehicle, causing it to crash before chasing him on foot and fatally shooting him.

Yella Beezy, who has been linked to Mo3’s murder, is currently on house arrest and facing a capital murder charge. In recent court filings, prosecutors state they plan to introduce Beezy’s lyrics and social media posts as evidence, alleging they point to involvement in M0’s death as well as the 2020 shooting of Boosie Badazz.

Days after Mo3’s death, Boosie traveled to Dallas to pay his respects to his friend and was later shot in the leg, according to reports.

Prosecutors have also accused Beezy of hiring Dontrell White in connection with the highway shooting that left Mo3 dead. Beezy has denied any involvement in either shooting. His legal team has requested that his trial be pushed back to Feb. 2 following the passing of his mother.

