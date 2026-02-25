Listen Live
Close
News

Advocates Demand Arrests After NYPD Hit With Snowballs

Advocates Demand Arrests After NYPD Catch Snowball Fades

NYC said "snow day," but the streets heard "aim at the cops."

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-WEATHER-SNOWSTORM
Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

What started as a massive snowball gathering in Manhattan quickly turned into a scene no one expected — and now demands for accountability are echoing across NYC.

As per The New York Daily News, law-enforcement advocates are pushing for arrests after multiple NYPD officers were pelted with snowballs during what appeared to be a planned snowball fight in Washington Square Park. Videos that spread online show uniformed officers walking through the park when snowballs — and in some cases chunks of ice — were thrown from multiple directions, with reports that several officers were injured and transported to the hospital.

The chaotic winter moment unfolded after a heavy storm blanketed the city, prompting New Yorkers to flood parks once conditions eased. A snowball fight is usually harmless NYC fun, but this one reportedly escalated when police responded to crowd issues and ended up getting targeted themselves — turning a playful scene into a messy one fast.

NYPD leadership condemned what happened, framing it as more than just “kids being kids,” and said detectives are reviewing footage as part of an ongoing investigation. The Police Benevolent Association also criticized the incident and insisted those responsible should be identified, arrested, and charged.

Public reaction has been split, with some calling it reckless and dangerous, while others argue the response is being overblown. Either way, the footage is going viral and putting a spotlight on the fine line between chaotic New York energy and actions that can cross into something much more serious.

As of now, no arrests tied to the snowball attacks have been publicly announced, and police say they’re still reviewing video evidence to pinpoint who took it too far.

You can see footage from the snowball fight below. 

Advocates Demand Arrests After NYPD Catch Snowball Fades was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address

Rep. Al Green Held Up Black People Aren't Apes Sign, Ejected From SOTU

Hip-Hop Wired
2022 The Game Awards

New Report Puts Blame On Sarah Bond For Xbox's Recent Failures, Social Media Thinks They Did Her Dirty

Hip-Hop Wired
Oliver "Power" Grant attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga...

Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Passes Away

Hip-Hop Wired

A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J. Cole Puma Dreamer 2
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

J. Cole Pulled Up to Third Ward — And Took Album Promo to the Streets

J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

Lizzo
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Hennessy Hook-Up: Win Tickets To See Lizzo at Rodeo Houston!

Celebrating The Life of Michael 5000 Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close