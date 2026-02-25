Listen Live
Meek Mill Breaks Silence About Viral Bunny Hopping Video

Meek Mill is setting the trolls straight after years of jokes about a viral “bunny hop” video.

Published on February 25, 2026

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The clip resurfaced recently, showing the Philly rapper doing bunny hops after losing a tennis match to his friend, businessman Michael Rubin. The hops were part of a lighthearted bet between the two. However, without context, the internet ran with the clip and turned it into a long-running joke.

Frustrated by the ongoing trolling, Meek addressed the situation years later.

“They clipped me doing bunny hops and acted as if a billionaire made me do something against my moral codes from a lost bet. That was a clip I brought them, millionaires, around the culture where millions was made in the rap industry many artists, that’s the clip!”

Also adding that the bunny hops were a game in prison that he was showing Rubin:

“This is a game I started from prison we used to make killers do bunny hops when they lost because it was too hostile for money.”

Michael Rubin attempted to stick up for Meek last year during an interview, saying that the North Philly MC is being painted incorrectly.

“When I see the narrative of a really good friend of mine like Meek, and people are trying to …Again, if he was gay, which there’s not one gay bone in his body, who cares. If people wanna be gay, it is 2024, who the f*ck cares? Number two, there’s not a gay bone in his body, so why do people wanna lie about that? Why do people want to change the narrative of a bet he made with me to try to hurt him?”

If there’s anything that fans learned after this bunny hop video, it’s that context matters.

