Listen Live
Close
News

BAFTA Awards N-Word Debacle Fallout Continues To Grow

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Backstage

As the BAFTA Awards N-word debacle continues to grow legs, the fallout from the BBC’s decision to allow the slur to air unfettered has expanded. A Black BAFTA judge has since resigned from his post, along with Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan sharing their thoughts on hearing the slurs while attempting to stay composed.

Delroy Lindo spoke with Vanity Fair in the wake of this weekend’s BAFTA Awards ceremony, letting the outlet know that he hoped someone from the organization would’ve spoken with them despite him and Jordan getting through the moment without reacting.

In a report from Metro, a source tells the outlet that Jordan was “repulsed” by the outburst from Tourette Syndrome activist, John Davidson, adding that his parents were within earshot of the outburst and were left in tears.

Jonte Richardson, a writer, producer, and creative director, took to LinkedIn to announce his decision to step down as a judge.

From LinkedIn:

After considerable soul-searching, I feel compelled to withdraw from the BAFTA emerging talent judging panel. The organisation’s handling of the unfortunate Tourette’s N-Word incident last night at the awards was utterly unforgivable. I cannot and will not contribute my time energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community. This is particularly unfortunate given that this year’s cohort boasts some incredible Black talent, especially one of my favourite shows of 2025 “Just Act Normal”. However, when an organisation like BAFTA, with its own long history of systemic racism, refuses to acknowledge the harm inflicted on both the Black and disabled communities and offer an appropriate apology, remaining involved would be tantamount to condoning its behaviour.

The firestorm spread after a source exclusively told Deadline that Warner Bros. executives were reportedly disturbed by Davidson’s n-word outburst and attempted to have the moment cut from the broadcast.

As has been previously reported, Akinolo Davies Jr., who won for” Outstanding Debut for a British Writer, Director or Producer” for My Father’s Shadow, had a portion of his speech cut when he said “Free Palestine” at the end. However, Davidson’s slur flew by the censors.

Adding to this, the BAFTA Awards were on a two-hour time delay, which some felt was more than enough time to edit out the racist slur.

Photo: Getty

BAFTA Awards N-Word Debacle Fallout Continues To Grow was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Photocall

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Makes History At The BAFTA Film Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN

T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement

T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation

50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

Celebrating The Life of Michael 5000 Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

'Made in Medellín: Ciudad Primavera' J Balvin Concert
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Balvin LIVE at Rodeo

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close