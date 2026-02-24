Police Reportedly Respond To Domestic Violence Call At Ray J's Los Angeles Home

Police were reportedly called to Ray J’s Los Angeles home in the early hours of Saturday (Feb. 21) for “a battery domestic violence report.” The embattled singer was already facing charges for an incident with his ex-wife, and “law enforcement sources” confirmed that a new alleged incident involved another woman.

TMZ reports LAPD officers received a report about a dispute around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21. The sources identified the alleged domestic violence suspect as an “ex-partner” described as a “30-year-old Persian female wearing yellow.” During the investigation, neither Ray J nor the woman cooperated with any police questioning.

With no complaining witness or signs of criminal activity, the sources claimed responding officers had no choice but to leave without moving forward. The alleged suspect was never officially identified. According to The Shade Room, Ray J’s apparent girlfriend, Shila Hasanoff posted a TikTok video of herself wearing yellow and picking up Ray J from LAX airport this weekend.

“You know you are loved when you get picked up from LAX airport. Isn’t that right, Ray?” she asked as the camera cut to Ray J sitting in the passenger seat. “You’re loved, you know that? If I pick you up, you better be picking me up,” she continued, adding that he’s already returned the favor.

Ray J Met Shila On A Dating Show

The apparent couple met last year on the Zeus Network dating show, The Love Cabin. The dancer/chef was a contestant looking for love and seemed to find it with host and executive producer, Ray J. Since then, they’ve been coupled up on the “One Wish” singer’s social media. The relationship got off to a rocky start in the public eye when Ray J made Shila cry during a super awkward livestream together in mid-November.

HotNewHipHop reports that Ray J admitted to her face that he still misses his ex-wife, Princess Love. Shila tried to pivot the conversation, but the LHHMIA alum was still stuck on reuniting with his family. It gave the opposite of a soft launch, solidifying Shila’s place in the friend zone.

“I love you, you’re one of my closest friends, but I still want to be with my baby mama and my kids. I want to go home and just live life and just not think about anything else. It’s just a dirty world and I’m tired of it,” he admitted.

Shila burst into tears while the unserious star just laughed in her face. Cold world!

Shila Seemingly Stood By Her Man Through An Arrest, Health Crises, And A Bizarre Bloody Valentine’s Day Concert

Two weeks after that, Ray J was arrested for alleged threats in a domestic dispute while he was livestreaming. Princess accused him of pointing a gun when she tried to leave with their son, Epik and daughter, Melody. The College Hill: Celebrity Edition alum faces six misdemeanor charges from the incident.

The ordeal clearly didn’t stop Shila from standing by her man, who continued going through it as the new year started. He shared a shocking health update after hospitalization for pneumonia. Ray J revealed doctors told him his heart only worked at “25%” capacity and he might only have a year left to live. And his troubles seemed to continue after that.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Ray J ended his Valentine’s Day mysteriously bleeding from his eyes and pleading for a missing heart monitor. In the days leading up to this last run-in with the police, he addressed accusations that his bloody V-Day concert was a stunt and that he lied about the serious heart condition.

No matter what Ray J goes through, he confirmed his family, including Princess and big sis Brandy, has his back.

Police Reportedly Respond To Domestic Violence Call At Ray J's Los Angeles Home was originally published on bossip.com