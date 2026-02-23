Tourette’s Advocate John Davidson Speaks Out After BAFTAs Incident, Says He's 'Deeply Mortified' By 'Unintentional' Tics

Tourette's campaigner spoke out after involuntary tic caused disturbance during BAFTA awards show.

John Davidson has spoken out following his “mortifying” moment at the BAFTAs over the weekend.

Source: Aurore Marechal/BAFTA / JB Lacroix

The Tourette syndrome campaigner, who is the subject of the biopic, I Swear, was seated in the audience during the awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 22. Davidson’s condition causes him to produce involuntary vocal tics, which is what happened when he shouted the N-word as actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took the stage to hand out the prize for best visual effects.

There has been a strong online discourse over the incident in the hours since, and now, Davidson has finally spoken out.

“I wanted to thank BAFTA and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast,” The Tourette syndrome campaigner said in his statement on Monday, per AP. “I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs. I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me.”

Following Davidson’s involuntary outburst, BAFTAs host Alan Cumming addressed the incident to the crowd: “You may have noticed some strong language in the background there. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people, as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Davidson was grateful for that clarification, according to his statement, where he insisted that what he said during the show had no meaning behind it.

“In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and BAFTA, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning,” he continued. “I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, ‘I Swear,’ which more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome.”

“I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so,” Davidson wrote, noting that he eventually removed himself from the main BAFTAs room, concluding, “I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing.”

As we previously reported, Delroy Lindo spoke about the incident earlier, and now, Michael B. Jordan has chimed in. According to reports from ET, the actors found the incident to be “jarring” and disappointing, but Michael was still “in good spirits” after the fact.

